Government of national unity: Has the era of compromise dawned?

An era of compromise has dawned on South African governance as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an executive containing several leaders of former opposition parties, who all want their policies to be heard.

For the first 30 years of democracy, backed up by a majority, the ANC had the sole prerogative on setting the national policy agenda.

But now, several of the eight other parties also represented in the executive have indicated that they, too, want to give their policy input.