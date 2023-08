As the BRICS summit starts in Sandton, fears around safety and likely disruptions saw Chinese and Indian authorities seek assurances from South African officials that Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not face political protest actions.

Modi and Xi are in South Africa for the summit that will start in Sandton on Tuesday and conclude on Thursday.

Other leaders from African countries, including Malawi and Cameroon, have already arrived in the country.