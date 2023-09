When the sanctioned Russian ship Lady R docked in Simon's Town in December 2022, it was offloading equipment ordered by state arms procurer Armscor in 2018.

The equipment was meant for the South African National Defence Force, and both entities had no say in the ordered arms shipment being delivered to South Africa on a sanctioned ship.

Import permits were obtained to deliver the equipment from Russia, and no arms were loaded to be transported to Russia.