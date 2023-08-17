40m ago

Share

'Maximum deployment' of law enforcement for BRICS summit

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The flags of the Brics countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
The flags of the Brics countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
Getty Images
  • The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure is ready for next week's BRICS summit at the Sandton Convention Centre.
  • There will be "maximum deployment" of law enforcement personnel for heightened security around the venue, which will also include roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and foot, vehicle, mounted and air patrols.
  • There will be road closures around the Sandton Convention Centre from Sunday to Thursday, as well as at Gallagher Estate on Wednesday.

Next week's BRICS summit will see "maximum deployment" of law enforcement personnel in and around the Sandton Convention Centre.

But just how many law enforcement officers will be deployed National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) co-chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili would not say, due to security reasons, as is the practice.

Mosikili briefed the media on Thursday about the Natjoints' readiness for the BRICS summit from Tuesday to Thursday, which will see several heads of state attending, excluding Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"With the summit in four days, the Natjoints is ready to ensure that as government prepares to welcome heads of state, ministers and leaders from various countries from across the world, this happens in a safe and secure environment with minimal to no incidents of instability and criminality," said Mosikili.

"A priority committee comprised of various government departments across all three spheres has been meeting regularly with all relevant roleplayers to ensure a security plan is developed that looks at transport, route, venue, accommodation, traffic control, sea, land and airport border security."

READ | Load shedding: No special treatment for Joburg during BRICS summit, says Ramokgopa

She said there would be heightened police visibility in and around the conference centre to prevent any "opportunistic crimes" before and during the summit.

"Together with the various law enforcement agencies, including the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), we are executing and implementing the security plan accordingly, which will include more boots on the ground."

Mosikili said every member deployed has a responsibility and an obligation to execute their mandates professionally, impartially and with integrity.

"It is on that note that we request everyone within the borders of South Africa to cooperate with law enforcement officers.

"Members of the public are cautioned against committing any illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner. Any threats or disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law."

ALSO READ | SA likely to keep AGOA status because US companies are benefitting, envoy says

She emphasised that only people who have valid accreditation will be allowed near the venue and restricted areas.

"Those found with fraudulent accreditation will face the full might of the law," she said.

Roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, high police visibility on foot, vehicle, mounted and air patrols will be conducted. Furthermore, the airspace within two nautical miles and five thousand feet above sea level of the conference venue will be restricted from 08:00 on Sunday to 00:00 on Thursday. This restriction is also in place for drones.

From Sunday 08:00 until Thursday midnight, there will be road closures on the corner of Maude and West Streets, the corner of West Street and Alice Lane, and the corner of Alice Lane and 5th Street.

On Wednesday, around Gallagher Estate, there will be road closures at Gallagher Avenue and Richards Drive, Richards Drive traffic circle, Johnnic and Lupton Street, and Johnnic and Pretoria Main Road from 15:00 to midnight.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
natjointsbricsgautengjohannesburgpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
37% - 2194 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 579 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1528 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1097 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 534 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.08
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.34
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.78
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
891.01
+0.6%
Palladium
1,227.01
+1.1%
Gold
1,898.53
+0.3%
Silver
22.74
+1.4%
Brent Crude
83.45
-1.7%
Top 40
69,122
-0.3%
All Share
74,659
-0.3%
Resource 10
56,160
-1.0%
Industrial 25
105,136
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,837
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo