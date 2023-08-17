'Maximum deployment' of law enforcement for BRICS summit

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure is ready for next week's BRICS summit at the Sandton Convention Centre.

There will be "maximum deployment" of law enforcement personnel for heightened security around the venue, which will also include roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and foot, vehicle, mounted and air patrols.

There will be road closures around the Sandton Convention Centre from Sunday to Thursday, as well as at Gallagher Estate on Wednesday.

But just how many law enforcement officers will be deployed National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) co-chairperson Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili would not say, due to security reasons, as is the practice.

Mosikili briefed the media on Thursday about the Natjoints' readiness for the BRICS summit from Tuesday to Thursday, which will see several heads of state attending, excluding Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"With the summit in four days, the Natjoints is ready to ensure that as government prepares to welcome heads of state, ministers and leaders from various countries from across the world, this happens in a safe and secure environment with minimal to no incidents of instability and criminality," said Mosikili.

"A priority committee comprised of various government departments across all three spheres has been meeting regularly with all relevant roleplayers to ensure a security plan is developed that looks at transport, route, venue, accommodation, traffic control, sea, land and airport border security."

She said there would be heightened police visibility in and around the conference centre to prevent any "opportunistic crimes" before and during the summit.



"Together with the various law enforcement agencies, including the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), we are executing and implementing the security plan accordingly, which will include more boots on the ground."

Mosikili said every member deployed has a responsibility and an obligation to execute their mandates professionally, impartially and with integrity.



"It is on that note that we request everyone within the borders of South Africa to cooperate with law enforcement officers.

"Members of the public are cautioned against committing any illegal acts as law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to act against anyone who conducts themselves in an unlawful manner. Any threats or disruptions will be dealt with decisively within the ambit of the law."

She emphasised that only people who have valid accreditation will be allowed near the venue and restricted areas.

"Those found with fraudulent accreditation will face the full might of the law," she said.

Roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, high police visibility on foot, vehicle, mounted and air patrols will be conducted. Furthermore, the airspace within two nautical miles and five thousand feet above sea level of the conference venue will be restricted from 08:00 on Sunday to 00:00 on Thursday. This restriction is also in place for drones.

From Sunday 08:00 until Thursday midnight, there will be road closures on the corner of Maude and West Streets, the corner of West Street and Alice Lane, and the corner of Alice Lane and 5th Street.



On Wednesday, around Gallagher Estate, there will be road closures at Gallagher Avenue and Richards Drive, Richards Drive traffic circle, Johnnic and Lupton Street, and Johnnic and Pretoria Main Road from 15:00 to midnight.



