Msunduzi unwavering on R27m Royal AM largesse as ex-employees fight for R30m pension fund that 'disappeared'

Pensioners, and the families of former municipal employees who have since died, are fighting to have their pensions paid out by the troubled Msunduzi Local Municipality.

A company that was established by the municipality almost 50 years ago to manage pension funds has since been liquidated.

The municipality avers that this company, the Pietermaritzburg Corporation Provident Fund, is a wholly separate entity from it.

More than 100 pensioners are fighting for their estimated R30 million in pension funds from the Msunduzi Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. At the same time, municipal authorities have just showered Premier Soccer League outfit Royal AM with the first tranche of a R27 million cash sponsorship.

Claude Samuels, 72, retired in 2016 after dedicating 38 years of his life to public service at the municipality.

He started as an artisan and retired as a superintendent.

Samuels and others joined the DA at a press briefing on the matter at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Friday.

READ | Msunduzi has 27 days' cash, owes Eskom and Umgeni Water - but insists on R27m Royal AM sponsorship deal

The retirees spoke of their struggles, including being broke, being sent from pillar to post regarding their pensions, and being "abandoned" by the SA Municipal Workers' Union.

Despite this, the municipality recently pushed forward the first tranche of a R27 million cash sponsorship to Royal AM. The municipality confirmed making the payment on Friday.

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers said the party had submitted an application to interdict the deal.

Samuels told News24:

About 10 or 15 of us have passed on. Personally, I don't know how much I'm owed because the pension fund stopped sending us statements. When the ANC took over Msunduzi, they handed over the fund to a private brokerage.

Samuels is now being financially supported by his children.

Rodgers said the pensioners' money had "disappeared".

Msunduzi municipality manager Lulamile Mapholoba said Rodgers' assertion was "without context", adding that the fund was administered by the Pietermaritzburg Corporation Provident Fund, which has been liquidated.

"The fact of the matter is that that company does not exist anymore. We're waiting for lawyers to advise us on the way forward. We met the lawyers yesterday [Thursday], where they gave us a report," he said.

Pressed on the link between the Pietermaritzburg Corporation Provident Fund and the ANC-run municipality, Mapholoba said by the time of liquidation, the company was no longer owned by the City which had established it back in 1966.

He said it was a political ploy to say the municipality owes the pensioners, adding that the municipality leadership would table a report on the matter before the municipal council after getting yet another report from lawyers.

READ | KZN's Msunduzi municipality aided illegal electricity connections valued at R111.5m - AG

He confirmed the payment to Royal AM.

Rodgers said he had been invited to a meeting by the former municipal employees in May. After that engagement with the group, the municipality's leadership acknowledged its hand in the non-payment and committed to resolving the matter.

"So, we gave them 90 days. That 90 days has passed. It was on the council agenda yesterday. But the municipal manager decided it was unimportant," Rodgers said.

This after Mapholoba had withdrawn the item from a council meeting on Thursday because "it was not ready".

Rodgers said the DA had given the City 14 days "to at least communicate".

He warned that they would mobilise for a campaign on the streets and would also take the legal route if the municipality does not do right by them.