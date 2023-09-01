14m ago

Share

Msunduzi unwavering on R27m Royal AM largesse as ex-employees fight for R30m pension fund that 'disappeared'

accreditation
Soyiso Maliti
Francois Rodgers said the pensioners' money had "disappeared".
Francois Rodgers said the pensioners' money had "disappeared".
  • Pensioners, and the families of former municipal employees who have since died, are fighting to have their pensions paid out by the troubled Msunduzi Local Municipality. 
  • A company that was established by the municipality almost 50 years ago to manage pension funds has since been liquidated. 
  • The municipality avers that this company, the Pietermaritzburg Corporation Provident Fund, is a wholly separate entity from it.

More than 100 pensioners are fighting for their estimated R30 million in pension funds from the Msunduzi Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. At the same time, municipal authorities have just showered Premier Soccer League outfit Royal AM with the first tranche of a R27 million cash sponsorship.

Claude Samuels, 72, retired in 2016 after dedicating 38 years of his life to public service at the municipality.

He started as an artisan and retired as a superintendent. 

Samuels and others joined the DA at a press briefing on the matter at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Friday. 

READ | Msunduzi has 27 days' cash, owes Eskom and Umgeni Water - but insists on R27m Royal AM sponsorship deal

The retirees spoke of their struggles, including being broke, being sent from pillar to post regarding their pensions, and being "abandoned" by the SA Municipal Workers' Union.

Despite this, the municipality recently pushed forward the first tranche of a R27 million cash sponsorship to Royal AM. The municipality confirmed making the payment on Friday.

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Francois Rodgers said the party had submitted an application to interdict the deal.

Samuels told News24: 

About 10 or 15 of us have passed on. Personally, I don't know how much I'm owed because the pension fund stopped sending us statements. When the ANC took over Msunduzi, they handed over the fund to a private brokerage.

Samuels is now being financially supported by his children. 

Rodgers said the pensioners' money had "disappeared".

Msunduzi municipality manager Lulamile Mapholoba said Rodgers' assertion was "without context", adding that the fund was administered by the Pietermaritzburg Corporation Provident Fund, which has been liquidated.

"The fact of the matter is that that company does not exist anymore. We're waiting for lawyers to advise us on the way forward. We met the lawyers yesterday [Thursday], where they gave us a report," he said. 

Pressed on the link between the Pietermaritzburg Corporation Provident Fund and the ANC-run municipality, Mapholoba said by the time of liquidation, the company was no longer owned by the City which had established it back in 1966.

He said it was a political ploy to say the municipality owes the pensioners, adding that the municipality leadership would table a report on the matter before the municipal council after getting yet another report from lawyers.

READ | KZN's Msunduzi municipality aided illegal electricity connections valued at R111.5m - AG

He confirmed the payment to Royal AM.

Rodgers said he had been invited to a meeting by the former municipal employees in May. After that engagement with the group, the municipality's leadership acknowledged its hand in the non-payment and committed to resolving the matter. 

"So, we gave them 90 days. That 90 days has passed. It was on the council agenda yesterday. But the municipal manager decided it was unimportant," Rodgers said.

This after Mapholoba had withdrawn the item from a council meeting on Thursday because "it was not ready".

Rodgers said the DA had given the City 14 days "to at least communicate".

He warned that they would mobilise for a campaign on the streets and would also take the legal route if the municipality does not do right by them. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
msunduzi municipalitykwazulu-natalpietermaritzbrugpoliticslabour
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 4583 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 4379 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

31 Aug

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.73
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.66
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.31
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
975.07
+0.1%
Palladium
1,223.09
-0.2%
Gold
1,941.74
+0.1%
Silver
24.31
-0.5%
Brent Crude
86.83
+1.8%
Top 40
69,202
-0.1%
All Share
74,953
0.0%
Resource 10
57,468
-0.3%
Industrial 25
103,623
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,978
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

9h ago

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo