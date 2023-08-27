Presidency, Treasury claim structural economic reforms 'gathered pace'. SA's reality suggests otherwise

The Presidency and Treasury claim that Operation Vulindlela's structural reforms have gathered pace in the second quarter of 2023.

Operation Vulindlela was set up to unblock economic reforms and give effect to the reconstruction and recovery plan President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in 2020.

The operation's progress report states the target date for completing a passenger rail service devolution policy is March 2024.

On 15 October 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a "reconstruction and recovery plan to drive growth that is inclusive and transformative".



He said the plan's objectives were clear: to create jobs to reindustrialise the economy, to accelerate economic reforms to unlock investment and growth, to fight crime and corruption, and to improve the capability of the state.

Almost three years later, the country's economic growth is still slow, unemployment remains high, crime levels haven't subsided, and the state's capability remains questionable at best, as illustrated by continuing load shedding.

READ | Here's what Operation Vulindlela has achieved so far - and what it hasn't

Yet, the Presidency and Treasury unit tasked with implementing the structural reforms for the reconstruction and recovery plan, Operation Vulindlela, claims "progress in the implementation of priority structural reforms has gathered pace".

"Over 70% of OV reforms have now either been completed or are on track to be finalised within the next year. A minority of reforms – those in the municipal space and the additional reforms that Operation Vulindlela has taken on in the last year – will run beyond the 2023/2024 fiscal year," reads Operation Vulindlela's progress update for the second quarter of 2023.

Operation Vulindlela considers the following among "several key milestones that have been reached as part of government’s economic reform agenda":

Gazetting of the final date for analogue switch-off (ASO), which has enabled analogue transmission to be switched off for all frequencies above 694 Megahertz (MHz) on 31 July 2023 to enable the use of spectrum for mobile telecommunications. This key reform will improve network quality, reduce data costs and expand digital access for all South Africans.

Selection of an international terminal operator to partner with Transnet at the Durban Pier 2 container terminal. This will crowd in private investment and management expertise to improve the performance of South Africa's largest container terminal, handling 72% of the Port of Durban's throughput and 46% of South Africa’s port traffic.

Establishment of the National Logistics Crisis Committee (NLCC) to oversee short and long-term interventions to fix South Africa's freight logistics system. The NLCC has eight work streams focused on immediate operational improvements in the logistics system as well as longer-term reforms to improve efficiency and competitiveness, and will report to the president.

Approval of the National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency (NWRIA) Bill for tabling in Parliament. The establishment of the NWRIA as a dedicated agency to manage and invest in bulk water resource infrastructure is the centrepiece of institutional reforms in the water sector.

Establishment of the One Stop Shop for energy projects to accelerate private investment in new generation capacity. The One Stop Shop will facilitate regulatory authorisations for energy projects, with the aim of establishing a single, fully electronic application process.

Progress in procuring new generation capacity to close the gap in electricity supply, with nine projects from Bid Window 5 having reached financial close to date and a further four expected to close by September 2023."

The report also touches on the devolution of passenger rail functions – something that the DA-governed Western Cape and City of Cape Town have been advocating for amid doublespeak from the national government.



"In keeping with its commitment to devolve passenger rail functions, the Department of Transport has convened a national steering committee to engage with all relevant stakeholders and develop a devolution strategy. The steering committee consists of representatives from the department, from local and provincial government, SALGA, PRASA and the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA), with the goal of finalising a Devolution Strategy for Urban Commuter Rail.

"Following engagement with the steering committee, the target date for completion of the Devolution Strategy is March 2024," reads the report.

In May, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga denied that there is a process under way to devolve the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to the City of Cape Town.

READ | We don't respond to threats, says Presidency as it hits back at Cape Town mayor

Earlier this month, during a violent and crippling taxi strike in the Western Cape, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wrote to Ramaphosa to urge him to convene the "joint working committee on passenger rail devolution".

"We have urged the president to respond by 31 August to our request for a joint working committee on passenger rail devolution, failing which, we will resort to intergovernmental dispute mediation," the mayor warned.

However, the Presidency said it didn't respond to threats.



