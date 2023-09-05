Tax boycott gains steam as residents withhold rates from ailing eThekwini metro

Fed-up ratepayers from the dysfunctional eThekwini metro are withholding R1.2 million in rates and taxes in an unprecedented pushback against high tariff hikes.

The Westville Ratepayers' Association (WRA) fanned the smouldering flame in angry residents, who are desperate to hold the City to account. They are withholding rates and taxes, and depositing the money into a holding bank account, which has five signatories.

Other ratepayers associations, who face similar struggles in their respective wards and municipalities, have asked to join the rate protest, according to leaders of the campaign.