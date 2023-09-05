What the law says about rates boycotts - and why eThekweni residents are bullish about their chances

A number of eThekwini residents are taking matters into their own hands over service delivery failures.

They are withholding R1.2 million in taxes from the crumbling metro.

The apex court has penned judgments on the issue, often siding with the government.

Rates protesters in eThekwini are adamant they've taken a different route to previous disgruntled ratepayers who lost in court.

Previous Constitutional Court judgments had sided with municipalities with regard to rates boycotts.

A group of eThekwini residents, however, started a movement which threatens to germinate like-minded people across KwaZulu-Natal - with one goal: holding their municipalities accountable for their actions.

Led by the Westville Ratepayers' Association (WRA), at least 20 other local formations have coalesced to form what is now known as the eThekwini Rate Protest Movement.

A high increase in electricity tariffs - at more than the benchmark set by the National Energy Regulator of SA - prompted eThekwini residents into action.

They argue that the City registered R5 billion in losses in five years.

READ | Tax boycott gains steam as residents withhold rates from ailing eThekwini metro

Rates boycotts historically date back to community protests against the apartheid regime. They resurfaced during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure, when the late Sicelo Shiceka was the cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister.

Although some ratepayers had lost similar cases, with courts ruling in favour of municipalities, the chairperson of the WRA, Asad Gaffar, was bullish about their chances.

Recently, some communities in the Free State, Eastern Cape and North West took this route as a form of protest against ailing municipalities.

A 2011 Local Government Budgets and Expenditure review by National Treasury said ratepayers in 42 towns had engaged in appropriately declared disputes, banked rates into trust accounts and, in some instances, even delivered municipal services.

Treasury's review, at the time, said rates boycotts tended to push weak municipalities into negative cash positions, but it couldn't estimate the effectiveness of the protests.

However, a 2013 Constitutional Court judgment in Liebenberg NO and Others v Bergrivier Municipality, judges said:

Local government... has to continue functioning for the common good; it, however, cannot do so efficiently and effectively if every person who has a grievance about the conduct of a public official or a governmental structure were to take the law into his or her own hands or resort to self-help by withholding payment for services rendered. That conduct carries with it the potential for chaos and anarchy and can therefore not be appropriate.

A 2017 document, written by Zemelak Ayele, of UWC's Government Project Community Law Centre, quotes a case where the late Justice Pius Langa echoes the judges' sentiment.

Justice Langa wrote:

[It] is pre-eminently for the courts to grant appropriate relief against any public official, institution or government when there are grievances. It is not for the disgruntled individual to decide what the appropriate relief should be and to combine with others to take it upon himself to punish the government structure by withholding payment which is due.

Gaffar said: "Those judgments are in relation to service delivery [arguments]. Those ratepayers lost because they challenged service delivery [sic]."

He said they fancied their chances because they were challenging "factual matters", as raised by the Auditor-General that the City had haemorrhaged an inordinate amount of money in five years.

They were also arguing that the City didn't conduct an appropriate public participation process.

"They didn't come around to Westville," Gaffar said.

"They railroaded the public participation and gave us two days. They must come with whatever legislation... We've had enough. This is our form of protest. We're standing up not only for ratepayers, but for non-ratepayers. We're not saying we're gonna win. We're saying we'll challenge them."

The Local Government: Municipal Systems Act 32 of 2000, among other things, aims to: Provide for the necessary mechanisms to empower municipalities to "ensure universal access to essential services that are affordable to all";

Define municipalities as including the local community, "working in partnership with the municipality's political and administrative structures";

To provide for a regimen where municipal powers and functions are exercised and performed, and for public participation (residents argue that this was not done appropriately;

"To establish a simple and enabling framework for the core processes of planning, performance management, resource mobilisation and organisational change, which underpin the notion of developmental local government";

Provide for local public administration - and perhaps, more pointedly, to eThekwini residents; and

Empower poor residents in ensuring "that municipalities put in place service tariffs and credit control policies that take their needs into account by providing a framework for the provision of services, service delivery agreements and municipal service districts.

The Municipal Systems Act allows residents to declare Section 102 disputes, which cover complaints about tariff increases.

Residents in eThekwini are going through this process - and have applied to interdict the municipality from sending them letters of demand.

READ | Durban revolts: Civic groups launch eThekwini rates boycott in what the city calls a 'mob mentality'

However, Ayele wrote that the Systems Act only prohibited the suspension of services when there was a dispute "concerning any specific amount claimed by the municipality from that person".

Ayele argued that this argument was "therefore not tenable".

"The dispute envisaged in the Systems Act is not a dispute resulting from dissatisfaction with municipal services, but rather pertains to disagreements related to the amounts owed for municipal services or taxes," Ayele wrote.