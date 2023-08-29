1h ago

If independent candidates are allocated more seats, it can result in 'failed elections' - ConCourt hears

Khaya Koko
  • Aaron Motsoaledi said allocating more Nation Assembly seats for independent candidates would "distort" SA's elections. 
  • His legal representative told the Constitutional Court that granting independents more seats would be "catastrophic". 
  • Independent candidates argued that restricting the number of seats they could contest was unconstitutional.

The prospect of "failed elections" will be rife should the Constitutional Court increase independent candidates' allocation of National Assembly (NA) seats after next year's elections, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) asserted. 

Moreover, the Department of Home Affairs – through its legal representative, advocate Steven Budlender SC – called it "catastrophic" and "a crisis" to the country's national elections if the court accepted the expert used by independent candidates to challenge the Electoral Amendment Act's legality. 

On Tuesday, at the Constitutional Court , Budlender and the IEC made their arguments in opposition to the Independent Candidates Association's (ICA) application for the Amendment Act to be ruled unconstitutional, irrational and "inconsistent with the rule of law" because of the restriction placed on independents to contest NA seats. 

Michael Atkins, an academic used by the ICA in its application, stated in his report that 200 of the 400 seats independents were allowed to contest meant independents would need to double the votes of political party candidates to achieve one parliamentary seat.

The ICA wants the allocated seats for independents increased from 200 to 350, with the remaining seats being "compensatory seats", or seats shared proportionally among political parties according to the number of votes received.

Atkins' report used the 2019 national elections' voter turnout, where more than 17.4 million people cast their ballots.

On that turnout, Atkins calculated that independents would need 86 532 votes to gain one seat - but that, if allowed to contest 350 seats, the threshold would be reduced to 43 703 votes for a National Assembly seat. 

However, Atkins conceded in his report that his calculations would create an "overhang", meaning there was a possibility that 401 candidates, or more, could be entitled to 400 available seats because, should independents get more votes than party candidates, proportional votes shared among political formations would lead to more representatives elected than seats available.

This was the stick the home affairs department and the IEC used to beat the ICA's application, with Budlender arguing that the IEC would not be able to certify one in six national elections because of the anomaly of having more elected representatives than seats available. 

Budlender asserted:

It means that in one of every six elections, the IEC will be confronted with a crisis. The crisis being that we have 401 people entitled to seats, but we only have 400 seats.

Advocate Azhar Bham, for the IEC, echoed this view.

Bham said "failed elections" were a risk should the Amendment Act be ruled unconstitutional, adding that allowing more seats to independents would result in the IEC not "being able to certify elections". 

Asked by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo whether the IEC could intervene, should there be 401 entitled candidates to only 400 available seats, Bham responded: "It [IEC] doesn't have the power to do that." 

But advocate Johan de Waal, on behalf of the ICA, said the local government elections had a system to manage the overhang risk raised by opposing parties because independent candidates were allowed to compete with political parties in line with the Municipal Structures Act. 

However, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi asserted, in his answering affidavit, that independents being granted more seats "would distort" the proportional share of political parties, saying South Africa used a proportional representation system that supported multiple parties in its legislatures and councils. 

He said:

It is only political parties [that] can send representatives in proportion to the support they achieve in an election, [which] can guarantee proportionality. Political parties are indeed central for this reason to South Africa's multi-party system of democratic government.

In defending his report, Atkins told News24 he did not believe that the opposing parties "achieved the effect of undermining the report".

He also dismissed the opposing parties' attempts to use his report against the ICA. 

"We understood the points that [the opposing parties made]. But it was placed before the court that, yes, overhang would have to be catered for, but the system [to deal with overhang] was available for the local government elections. 

"So, I don't think what the opposing parties have said on that score undermines the merits of the case in any respect," Atkins contended. 

The court adjourned on Tuesday and will resume with more arguments on Wednesday. 


