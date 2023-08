IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa sees the DA rather than the ANC as his party's best bet in forming a possible coalition in KwaZulu-Natal in 2024.



Hlabisa said the IFP's decision to grow closer with the DA and FF Plus would unlikely hamper its connection with its traditional Zulu support base.

"The people of the South Africa do not care about the issue of race, and we have long passed that stage. What worries them most is their country, which is a crime scene.