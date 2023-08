While several municipalities across the country battle service delivery challenges and workers fight for increases, a pay raise is on the cards for municipal bosses.

This after Cogta Minister Thembisile Nkadimeng pencilled in increases for mayors, speakers and political leaders at municipalities.

However, the increases are still "subject to approval by the respective councils and taking into consideration the cost-saving measures", Cogta spokesperson Legadima Leso told News24.