Joburg Spy Wars: NPA rebuffs City, says it still will not charge anyone for corruption

The State is adamant it will not reconsider its decision not to prosecute anyone for rogue intelligence operations and alleged corruption at the City of Johannesburg's investigative unit, the Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS).

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) reiteration comes as the City said this week it believed "spies" had infiltrated it since around 2019, adding there was alleged corruption in the way the GFIS was formed in November 2016, including the supposedly irregular appointment of its first commissioner, General Shadrack Sibiya.

A police report seen by News24 also claimed there was "fraud and money laundering" in how Sibiya was appointed during former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba's reign.