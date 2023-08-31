KZN government official allegedly fraudulently sold state property worth R4m, committee hears

A former KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs official allegedly sold, through fraudulent means, government properties worth about R4 million 13 years ago.

The official did not follow due processes and sold the properties without the department's knowledge, the provincial standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) was told.

Now, the former senior manager, Siyabonga Dube, is facing off with the department in court as the authorities attempt to recoup the money, more than a decade after the illegal transactions.