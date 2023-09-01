KZN municipality on cusp of failing to pay wages at Christmas if it deviates from sanctioned plan

The IFP-administered uThukela District Municipality's employees and councillors face the prospect of a grim Christmas as there could be no salaries in December, the KwaZulu-Natal treasury has effectively told the council's political figureheads.

The provincial treasury delivered the rude awakening to councillors and municipal senior management at a closed meeting on Wednesday.

News24 can reveal that the treasury told councillors they would not receive an equitable share in December if the municipality doesn't strictly adhere to a budget funding plan and table a "credible" plan to manage its financial situation.