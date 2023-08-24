KZN's Msunduzi municipality aided illegal electricity connections valued at R111.5m - AG

The Auditor-General's (AG) office has lambasted the troubled Msunduzi Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal for "aiding" 65.5% of its 40 000 prepaid electricity households to connect illegally to an already delicate grid.

The AG flagged illegal connections in the municipality at a time when these transgressions, and other multi-generational failures associated with aged coal plants, cause the rolling blackouts that are gripping the country.

In a tersely worded report, sub-headed "a detailed audit finding", the AG said the municipality was "allowing and aiding consumers not to buy prepaid electricity vouchers".