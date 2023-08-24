35m ago

New kids on the bloc: BRICS family grows as six new member countries join

Jason Felix
President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pose for a BRICS family photo during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / POOL / AFP
  • The BRICS group of nations will be getting new family members.
  • Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt will join the bloc from 1 January 2024.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement at a press briefing on Thursday.

The BRICS group of nations is flexing its political muscle with the addition of six countries that will become part of the bloc next year.

Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt will join the BRICS formation on 1 January 2024.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the 2023 chairperson of BRICS, made the announcement on Thursday morning during a session that brings the summit to a close.

On Wednesday, India and China expressed its support for the expansion of the BRICS bloc.

A key attraction of the group is the New Development Bank, created in 2015, with the aim of offering an alternative to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Current BRICS members - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – make up a quarter of the global economy, account for a fifth of global trade, and are home to 40% of the world's population.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new member countries and reiterated that they had always supported the expansion of BRICS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking via a virtual link, also welcomed the new member countries and said relevant rules and procedures would be established for the new members.


