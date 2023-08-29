New rules turn up the heat on councillors: Disrupt sittings, and you will be criminally charged

According to new regulations gazetted by Cogta Minister Thembisile Nkadimeng, councillors could face criminal charges for a range of offences, including disrupting council meetings.
Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images
Disrupt council sittings and you will be criminally charged!
This is according to new regulations recently gazetted by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Thembisile Nkadimeng.
Councillors who disrupt municipalities and incite communities to take part in unlawful conduct may now be charged criminally, according to the new regulations.
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.