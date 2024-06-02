'Our people have spoken': Election results prove SA's 'democracy is strong, robust' - Ramaphosa

At the IEC announcement of the election results, Cyril Ramaphosa said the people had spoken.

He even used his speech to crack some jokes.

The president thanked the IEC for delivering another fair and transparent election.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's party, the ANC, took a massive beating in the 2024 general election, but he used his address at the announcement of the results to crack jokes.

It was the first time Ramaphosa spoke publicly as the state president following the elections on Wednesday.

It now remains to be seen whether the address he gave at the IEC's official announcement of the general election results on Sunday evening will be his last as a sitting president.

Coalition negotiations are about to start in earnest because no party won the elections outright.

Ramaphosa began his speech by saying he wanted to comment on four things and asked the Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo, who was in attendance, to "close his ears".

"The first one, and I would like the Chief Justice to close his ears in case there is another court challenge about what I am about to say that I spoke here as a leader of a political party. Of course, I speak here, as you correctly said, chairperson, as the President of the Republic," said Ramaphosa.

This was a jab at the MK Party and the DA, which took Ramaphosa to court for his address a week ago, before the elections, in which many parties accused him of campaigning for the ANC.

"Just a small comment, and the Chief Justice has already closed his ears. How I wish the mistake you [IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya] made in saying the 2019 election results were true," he said as the crowd chuckled.

The ANC's first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, also jokingly commented: "We would be so nice and comfortable."

Ramaphosa took another comic swipe at Moepya's mistake of referring to "distinguished guests" as "extinguished guests".

He said:

I am not yet extinguished. I also didn't think I would hear the IEC talk about love. You mentioned love. Many of us truly want love.

Moving to the business of the night, Ramaphosa said the announcement of the 2024 national and provincial election results represents "a victory for our democracy, for our constitutional order, and for all the people of South Africa".

"We have held another successful election that has been free, fair, and peaceful," said Ramaphosa.

He said this as about 20 political parties, including the MK Party, made allegations, without proof, that the election was "rigged".

At a press briefing on Saturday night, MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma said there was no rush for the IEC to announce the election results, and that the party was contemplating interdicting it.

Ramaphosa said: "Despite many challenges, the IEC conducted the elections excellently, excellently, and excellently."



He applauded South Africans who came out in large numbers on 29 May to cast their ballots.

He said this showed the country's citizens cared about South Africa and had demonstrated that they wanted to make it a better place.

"South Africans have shown how important their vote is and they know that their vote counts. By going to vote, the people of South Africa have taken responsibility not only for the future of themselves and their families, but for the future of their country," said Ramaphosa.

"Through their votes, they have demonstrated, clearly and plainly, that our democracy is strong, it is robust, and it endures.

"They have given effect to the clarion call that has resonated across the generations, that the people shall govern."

He added:

Our people have spoken.

He used his address to thank the media for its role during the election season.

"I also thank the journalists, researchers, camera persons, producers, analysts, and other members of the media, who played such an essential role in ensuring that the South African people were well-informed as they went to vote," said Ramaphosa.