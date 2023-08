The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal is set to announce the mayor of uMngeni Municipality, Christopher Pappas, as its premier candidate.



Meanwhile, Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga and Khume Ramulifho, a provincial legislature member, are again in a contest - but this time over who will become the premier candidate.

In the last few weeks, DA leader John Steenhuisen has been unveiling premier candidates for the party ahead of next year's general elections.