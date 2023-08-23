Dyantyi not concerned about possible court challenge to report recommending Mkhwebane's removal

The prospect of a court challenge to the Section 194 committee's report, which recommends suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's removal from office, isn't giving the committee chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi, sleepless nights.

As the committee adopted its report on Tuesday, the EFF and ATM – who have backed Mkhwebane since the start of the process – indicated that they would consider taking the report on judicial review. Mkhwebane has also proven herself to be an enthusiastic litigant, albeit with limited success, and has taken the process to court on previous occasions.

On Wednesday, while the committee selecting Mkhwebane's successor took a break, Dyantyi addressed the media on the steps of the National Council of Provinces. He mentioned that there were seven principles written on the steps, and said he wanted to highlight one: oversight and accountability.

