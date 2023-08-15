Private sector hesitant to invest in mega infrastructure projects due to rampant corruption - minister

Private companies are hesitant to invest in state infrastructure because widespread corruption has led to the stalling of state projects and the improper selection of beneficiaries.

This is according to Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala, who conceded that the state's aim to raise R1.6 trillion to overhaul failing infrastructure in the next seven years was at risk due to private sector hesitance.

"In most cases, the private sector is hesitant because projects get packaged, advertised [but] they are not processed. In most cases it is because of corrupt practices, which we need to address," Zikalala told News24