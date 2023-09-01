9m ago

Police officer who sold guns to gangs benefitted from special remission of sentences

accreditation
Jan Gerber
Christiaan Prinsloo.
Jonathan Lestrade/Die Son
  • The former police officer who sold guns to gangsters has been on parole since August 2020.
  • Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said in a parliamentary answer that Christiaan Prinsloo benefitted from a special remission of sentence.
  • The guns Prinsloo sold were linked to the deaths of 89 children.

Christiaan Prinsloo, the former police officer who supplied gangsters with weapons, benefitted from a "special remission of sentence" and has been on parole since August 2020.

Prinsloo worked at a police munitions store in Gauteng, where he stole more than 2 000 firearms between 2007 and 2015.

In 2016, he was sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for more than 20 charges of racketeering, corruption and money laundering. He served three years and 10 months.

The guns he sold had already been linked to the deaths of 89 children and the wounding of 170 minors.

It is believed that, between 2010 and 2014, 888 of the firearms Prinsloo stole were linked to a total of 1 066 murders, with one of them linked to 15 cases in the Western Cape, News24 previously reported.

Responding to a question from DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said Prinsloo was released on parole on 4 August 2020 and his sentence will expire on 20 June 2033.

READ | Class action prepared by casualties of gun violence caused by firearms stolen by two top cops

"The offender in question benefitted from the special remission of sentence granted by the president of the Republic of South Africa on 16 December 2019, which reduced his sentence by one year. He then became eligible to be considered for parole as part of the Special Parole Dispensation and his placement on parole was approved by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board," said Lamola.

He said the following factors are considered when an offender is being considered for possible placement on parole:

  • The offender's response to development and treatment programmes associated with rehabilitation;
  • The existence and quality of support systems in the community;
  • The probability of re-offending;
  • The risk that the offender may pose to the community;
  • The outcome of restorative justice processes and possible referral for mediation if a restorative justice process had not been held before the parole meeting; and
  • The risk the offender poses to the victim.

In March, News24 reported that the victims of crimes committed with weapons stolen from police custody would be seeking damages from Police Minister Bheki Cele, as Gun Free South Africa prepares for a class action lawsuit.

Special remissions have been raising eyebrows of late, as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced another remission regime last month.

READ | 'Nothing political' about Zuma’s release, says Lamola - but 'special remission' timing says otherwise

He signed off on special remissions the day before former president Jacob Zuma had to report to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to continue his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

This was after the Constitutional Court upheld a high court ruling that Zuma's release on medical parole by former commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser was unlawful.

Zuma ended up spending just two hours at the facility before being released.

Lamola would have us believe that the remissions had nothing to do with the former statesman.

READ | Pitch Black Afro released from jail after serving 3 years for partner's death

Subsequently, it emerged that Thulani Ngcobo, the entertainer known as Pitch Black Afro, benefitted from the same special remission of sentences and was released after serving three years for culpable homicide.

Ngcobo was sentenced to 10 years in June 2020 after killing his long-term partner, Catherine Modisane, during an altercation in which he slammed her against a wall.

Modisane died of blunt-force trauma to the head. She was found dead on 31 December 2018 at a bed-and-breakfast in Johannesburg.

Ngcobo was found not guilty of defeating the ends of justice and premeditated murder.


