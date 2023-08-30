Gcaleka set to be appointed Public Protector, as IFP backs ANC

Despite the DA and the EFF questioning her independence, the appointment of the ANC’s preferred candidate for Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, appears to be a fait accompli thanks to the support of the IFP.

That is unless the ANC fails to fill their benches.

After interviewing the eight candidates last week for the position Busisiwe Mkhwebane will leave vacant when her term expires on 14 October, the ad hoc committee selecting her successor met on Tuesday to deliberate on the candidate it would recommend to the National Assembly.