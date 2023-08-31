1h ago

Share

Gordhan vs Tlhakudi: Ill-health prevents minister from responding to claims of SAA R51 valuation

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Entreprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Public Entreprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is yet to respond to the allegations levelled against him by his former director-general, Kgathatso Tlhakudi.
  • Tlhakudi was fired after a protracted disciplinary process led by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.
  • He accused Gordhan of wrongdoing in the SAA deal with Takatso, including that the national airline was valued at R51.  

The spat between Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and his former director-general, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, is far from over.

On Thursday, Gordhan was meant to respond to the allegations levelled against him by Tlhakudi in Parliament in an effort to put the matter to bed.

But, at the eleventh hour, Gordhan informed the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises that he would not be able to attend the meeting which had been scheduled for Thursday.

In his letter, Gordhan said:

I wish to inform the committee that I will not be able to attend the meeting because of ill-health. I have been advised this evening not to travel by air by a specialist doctor. I therefore request the committee to provide me with an alternative date to enable me to respond to the allegations.

Gordhan also said his office would liaise with committee chairperson Khaya Magaxa and the secretary on setting a new date for the meeting.

READ | PG vs the DG: Pravin Gordhan committed a crime selling SAA, says his DG facing disciplinary action

"I regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding," he wrote.

In May, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, who was tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to handle Tlhakudi's disciplinary process, dismissed Tlhakudi.

According to City Press, Tlhakudi was charged with eight counts of misconduct which relate to:

Interfering with the recruitment process of a security and facilities director by allegedly directing the selection committee to interview Mapitse Tladi, who had not applied for the position;

Usurping the powers of the selection committee to make recommendations on an appointment to a post after the selection process when he recommended to the committee that three candidates, including Tladi, be referred to competence assessment; 

And abusing his power by favouring Tladi for the appointment to a post and seeking to influence her appointment.

Meanwhile, in a protected disclosure, Tlhakudi accused Gordhan of wrongdoing in the SAA deal with Takatso, including that the national airline was valued at R51. 

At the time, Gordhan, who denies any wrongdoing, said Tlhakudi made his disclosure as part of a strategy to avoid the consequences of the disciplinary charges against him.

It is expected that Gordhan will respond to the allegations in the second week of September.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south african airwayspravin gor­dhanpoliticsgovernance
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 4294 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 4091 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

4h ago

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN LIVE | Mafia state: Can SA crack organised crime and convict state capture skelms?

6h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Mafia state: Can SA crack organised crime and convict state capture skelms?
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.79
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.82
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.38
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
975.37
+0.1%
Palladium
1,228.61
-0.1%
Gold
1,942.21
-0.0%
Silver
24.58
-0.1%
Brent Crude
85.86
+0.4%
Top 40
69,311
-0.3%
All Share
74,957
-0.4%
Resource 10
57,549
+0.0%
Industrial 25
103,376
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,041
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo