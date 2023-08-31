Gordhan vs Tlhakudi: Ill-health prevents minister from responding to claims of SAA R51 valuation

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is yet to respond to the allegations levelled against him by his former director-general, Kgathatso Tlhakudi.

Tlhakudi was fired after a protracted disciplinary process led by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

He accused Gordhan of wrongdoing in the SAA deal with Takatso, including that the national airline was valued at R51.

The spat between Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and his former director-general, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, is far from over.



On Thursday, Gordhan was meant to respond to the allegations levelled against him by Tlhakudi in Parliament in an effort to put the matter to bed.

But, at the eleventh hour, Gordhan informed the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises that he would not be able to attend the meeting which had been scheduled for Thursday.

In his letter, Gordhan said:

I wish to inform the committee that I will not be able to attend the meeting because of ill-health. I have been advised this evening not to travel by air by a specialist doctor. I therefore request the committee to provide me with an alternative date to enable me to respond to the allegations.

Gordhan also said his office would liaise with committee chairperson Khaya Magaxa and the secretary on setting a new date for the meeting.

"I regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding," he wrote.

In May, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, who was tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to handle Tlhakudi's disciplinary process, dismissed Tlhakudi.



According to City Press, Tlhakudi was charged with eight counts of misconduct which relate to:

Interfering with the recruitment process of a security and facilities director by allegedly directing the selection committee to interview Mapitse Tladi, who had not applied for the position; Usurping the powers of the selection committee to make recommendations on an appointment to a post after the selection process when he recommended to the committee that three candidates, including Tladi, be referred to competence assessment; And abusing his power by favouring Tladi for the appointment to a post and seeking to influence her appointment.

Meanwhile, in a protected disclosure, Tlhakudi accused Gordhan of wrongdoing in the SAA deal with Takatso, including that the national airline was valued at R51.



At the time, Gordhan, who denies any wrongdoing, said Tlhakudi made his disclosure as part of a strategy to avoid the consequences of the disciplinary charges against him.

It is expected that Gordhan will respond to the allegations in the second week of September.








