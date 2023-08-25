Hostile reception for Gcaleka: Phala Phala, Guptas crop up at Public Protector interviews

Malusi Gigaba and his association with the Guptas, Menzi Simelane, Richard Mdluli, and Phala Phala - acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka had to field questions on these matters as she vied to make her acting position permanent.

Any advantage Gcaleka might have had as a deputy since 2019, and as acting Public Protector since June last year, over the seven other candidates interviewed on Wednesday and Thursday dissipated as opposition MPs posed politically loaded questions to her the other candidates did not have to field.

Gcaleka started her career at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).