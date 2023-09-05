‘Innocent until proven guilty’: Ramaphosa says lifestyle audits for his Cabinet will happen 'soon'

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there are delays with executing lifestyle audits on members of his Cabinet.

According to Ramaphosa, there was a change in the service provider which added to the delays.

Lifestyle audits were introduced in April 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his Cabinet ministers are all innocent until proven otherwise by lifestyle audits, which have been delayed yet again.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa answered questions in the National Assembly, where he updated MPs on the lifestyle audits that were introduced in April 2021.

Ramaphosa had little to tell MPs other than saying that the audits would be concluded "soon".

However, he made it clear that lifestyle audits were on his radar.

He also said that in every lifestyle audit, there was a presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

"This is always upheld when we are doing lifestyle audits," he said.

According to Ramaphosa, the process should be done "shortly," and the director-general in the presidency, Phindile Baleni, was expected to report on the lifestyle audits.

Ramaphosa said while lifestyle audits were intrusive, the sensitive nature of the information was dealt with a high degree of confidentiality.

However, he said the vetting of senior government officials remained a challenge.

The president said every effort was being made to ensure efficiency and he added that the State Security Agency was working on the backlog after several entities submitted applications for vetting.

However, there has been seemingly little to no movement on the lifestyle audits of his executive.

As of 31 March 2023, more than two years after the lifestyle audits were introduced, only 36 of 44 national departments and 89 of 103 provincial departments indicated that they had performed lifestyle reviews for the 2022 financial year.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said the expansion of the BRICS grouping would add massive economic activity among the member nations.

At the recently held 15th BRICS summit, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were allowed to join the bloc.

In a question to Ramaphosa, DA leader John Steenhuisen said South Africa had aligned itself with countries accused of human rights abuses and atrocities.

Ramaphosa said the country's association with various countries was based on principles and values.

He said:

We communicate our policies and positions, we hope and trust and work for a deep understanding of our views.

Ramaphosa also said South Africa did not have a "holier than thou" attitude when it dealt with other countries.



"We are friends with everyone, and we are enemies of none," Ramaphosa said, adding that even so-called advanced nations like the Europeans and America learned from South Africa.



