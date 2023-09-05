58m ago

Share

‘Innocent until proven guilty’: Ramaphosa says lifestyle audits for his Cabinet will happen 'soon'

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa during the question and answer session at Parliament on 5 September in Cape Town.
President Cyril Ramaphosa during the question and answer session at Parliament on 5 September in Cape Town.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa says there are delays with executing lifestyle audits on members of his Cabinet.
  • According to Ramaphosa, there was a change in the service provider which added to the delays.
  • Lifestyle audits were introduced in April 2021. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa says his Cabinet ministers are all innocent until proven otherwise by lifestyle audits, which have been delayed yet again.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa answered questions in the National Assembly, where he updated MPs on the lifestyle audits that were introduced in April 2021.

Ramaphosa had little to tell MPs other than saying that the audits would be concluded "soon".

However, he made it clear that lifestyle audits were on his radar.

READ | Two years after lifestyle audits became mandatory for senior public servants, many remain unvetted

He also said that in every lifestyle audit, there was a presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

"This is always upheld when we are doing lifestyle audits," he said.

According to Ramaphosa, the process should be done "shortly," and the director-general in the presidency, Phindile Baleni, was expected to report on the lifestyle audits.

Ramaphosa said while lifestyle audits were intrusive, the sensitive nature of the information was dealt with a high degree of confidentiality.

However, he said the vetting of senior government officials remained a challenge.

WRAP | Ramaphosa doesn't answer question about whether he will hand over cadre deployment records

The president said every effort was being made to ensure efficiency and he added that the State Security Agency was working on the backlog after several entities submitted applications for vetting.

However, there has been seemingly little to no movement on the lifestyle audits of his executive.

As of 31 March 2023, more than two years after the lifestyle audits were introduced, only 36 of 44 national departments and 89 of 103 provincial departments indicated that they had performed lifestyle reviews for the 2022 financial year. 

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said the expansion of the BRICS grouping would add massive economic activity among the member nations.

READ | Public servants' lazy conduct under spotlight at dialogue to professionalise govt employees

At the recently held 15th BRICS summit, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were allowed to join the bloc.

In a question to Ramaphosa, DA leader John Steenhuisen said South Africa had aligned itself with countries accused of human rights abuses and atrocities.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 05: DA leader
DA leader John Steenhuisen during the question and answer Session at Parliament on 5 September in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa said the country's association with various countries was based on principles and values.

He said:

We communicate our policies and positions, we hope and trust and work for a deep understanding of our views.

Ramaphosa also said South Africa did not have a "holier than thou" attitude when it dealt with other countries.

"We are friends with everyone, and we are enemies of none," Ramaphosa said, adding that even so-called advanced nations like the Europeans and America learned from South Africa.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bricscyril ramaphosaparliamentcorruptionpoliticsgovernance
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think is the most pressing crisis exposed by the Marshalltown fire tragedy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The country's ongoing housing crisis
7% - 387 votes
The state of JHB's inner city buildings
28% - 1628 votes
The plight of foreign nationals in SA
13% - 760 votes
SA govt's disregard for human life
52% - 3012 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?

04 Sep

LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?

04 Sep

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70... and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.21
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.14
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.60
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
928.67
-1.4%
Palladium
1,215.27
+0.2%
Gold
1,926.73
-0.6%
Silver
23.52
-1.9%
Brent Crude
89.00
+0.5%
Top 40
69,322
-0.5%
All Share
75,016
-0.5%
Resource 10
56,899
-1.2%
Industrial 25
104,281
-0.3%
Financial 15
17,012
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance

12h ago

Tips to navigate SA’s price hikes for home insurance
How our contestants will use their incentive prizes

12h ago

How our contestants will use their incentive prizes
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo