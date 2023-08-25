JUST IN | Judge Motata's bid to avoid impeachment hits a wall

Parliament has received correspondence from Chief Justice Raymond Zondo about the finding of gross misconduct against Judge Nkola Motata.

Motata was found guilty of drunk driving in 2009.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional services will consider the matter to make a recommendation to the National Assembly whether Motata should be the first judge in South Africa to be removed or not.

"In the letter, Chief Justice Zondo apprises the Speaker, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal's determination that Judge Motata has been found guilty of gross misconduct in line with section 177(1)(a) of the Constitution. The Tribunal further recommended the invocation of section 177(1)(a) of the Constitution for potential removal," reads a statement from Parliament.



The letter will now be referred to the National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services.

"The committee will assess the contents of the correspondence, including relevant supporting material, in order to formulate recommendations for the consideration of the National Assembly."

