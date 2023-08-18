14m ago

Share

MPs stuck on education amendments giving lone official powers over schools' language, admissions

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has concluded its deliberations on the BELA Bill.
Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has concluded its deliberations on the BELA Bill.
iStock
  • The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has concluded its deliberations on the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill.
  • The DA, ACDP, and Freedom Front Plus opposed several clauses in the bill.
  • Legislation gives a head of department arbitrary powers to direct a public school to adopt more than one language of instruction.

Deliberations between opposition parties and the ANC on the controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill got stuck on whether a single government official should be given wide-ranging control of a school.

On Thursday, the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education concluded its clause-by-clause deliberations on the BELA Bill.

From the start, DA MP Baxolile Nodada vehemently opposed the proposal to give the head of department (HOD) the power to make sweeping changes at schools.

Earlier this week, News24 reported that the bill gives a head of department arbitrary powers to direct a public school to adopt more than one language of instruction and regulate pupil admissions.

"The BELA Bill in its current form will disempower communities and schools from making decisions on their admission and language policies. We will not allow the ANC to push their agenda through Parliament and further wreck the education of millions of learners," Nodada said.

READ | Alcohol sale, admissions, language policy - all you need to know about the BELA Bill

ACDP MP Marie Sukers said several provinces rejected the bill, and discrepancies in figures make it likely that most South Africans who commented rejected it.

"This looks to be a major defeat for the ANC, who would like to argue that the bill was supported by the majority of submissions as they try and steer the bill through the National Assembly – and through what looks like what is going to be an equally contentious National Council of Provinces public consultation process," she said.

FF Plus MP Wynand Boshoff said the ANC and EFF MPs were resolutely supporting clauses giving the government more power.

Boshoff said:

Other controversial clauses are the ones that give the head of department the final say over schools' language policy, and on homeschooling. The centralised nature of the clauses falls right within what they want. The Freedom Front Plus, the DA and the ACDP were opposed to the clauses.

He added that they will follow all parliamentary channels before considering steps outside the legislature.

The bill proposes to amend the South African Schools Act (SASA) of 1996 and the Employment of Educators Act (EEA) of 1998 to align them with developments in education.

It aims to amend certain definitions, make Grade R compulsory, and improve admission systems for pupils in public schools. It proposes amendments that regulate homeschooling.

READ | Parliamentary meeting on wide-ranging basic education amendment bill called off as MPs walk out

The bill provides for financial and public accountability frameworks for governing bodies and provincial departments. It gives the Basic Education Minister additional regulatory powers and enhances the decision-making and oversight powers of heads of departments and members of executive councils.

The bill also proposes technical and substantive adjustments, clarifies certain existing provisions, inserts provisions in existing legislation and strengthens enforcement mechanisms for offences and penalties.

Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said: "The last few days of deliberations on the Bill clearly shows that the committee took all inputs made by members of the public and stakeholders into consideration. We had constructive and fruitful engagements. Even on matters where members disagreed, we did so respectfully."

The committee will meet again in the next two weeks. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daff plusacdpbaxolile nodadaparliamenteducationlegislationpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
38% - 2930 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 765 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
25% - 1972 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1395 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 695 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.97
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.15
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.62
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
908.80
+1.4%
Palladium
1,242.84
+1.5%
Gold
1,892.50
+0.2%
Silver
22.71
+0.1%
Brent Crude
84.12
+0.8%
Top 40
67,625
-1.8%
All Share
73,090
-1.7%
Resource 10
54,664
-2.1%
Industrial 25
103,136
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,527
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo