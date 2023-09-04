1h ago

Share

National government wants more powers in municipalities plans to fix things, opposition says it is unlawful

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng has published draft regulations to 'institutionalise' the District Development Model.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng has published draft regulations to 'institutionalise' the District Development Model.
Judas Sekwela
  • Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng has published draft regulations to 'institutionalise' the District Development Model.
  • These regulations give the national government more power and require all municipalities to develop so-called One Plans (development plans).
  • Nkadimeng has the most control over the plans and will submit the draft regulations to Cabinet for approval.

Municipalities that fail to submit acceptable development plans could see the national government forcing its hand into their affairs, essentially wiping out their right to govern independently.

This comes as Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Thembi Nkadimeng gazetted new regulations to frame the "institutionalisation" of the District Development Model (DDM) – an approach where national, provincial and local government work together to plan, budget and implement development goals. 

According to the new regulations, the national government can decide how municipalities spend their budgets, which the opposition has flagged as unlawful. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkadimeng have championed the DDM as a tool to fix ailing municipalities across the country. 

The new regulations would mean that, by law, municipalities must submit their turnaround plans to the national government for approval. 

READ | The KZN govt is way too slow spending district-development money, lawmakers say – and risk losing it

While the regulations are only in draft format, the DA has already objected to the proposals.

In her written submission, DA MP Eleanore Bouw-Spies said section 151 of the Constitution gives municipalities the right to govern subject to national and provincial legislation.

"The DDM regulations, however, appear to ignore this provision by mandating that One Plans become the primary instrument to influence the reprioritisation of budgets across the three spheres of government.

"This creates significant financial and compliance risks for municipalities. The Municipal Finance Management Act [MFMA] requires that municipalities formulate and implement budget spending priorities in line with their integrated development plans. As such, prescribing that municipalities deviate from the provisions of the MFMA as part of implementing the DDM, and reprioritise their budgets, is unlawful," Bouw-Spies said.

The regulations have been drafted in terms of section 47 of the Intergovernmental Relations Framework Act.

The draft says that institutional arrangements for the DDM must be aimed at sustaining a programmatic approach to cooperative governance and intergovernmental relations centred on One Plans.

The president is the overall "champion" of the DDM and may appoint ministers or deputy ministers as national DDM political champions for each district and metropolitan municipality.

READ | After 4 years and R100m to fix broken municipalities, a lot of plans are in place, says Cogta

The draft also says the Cogta minister is responsible for the institutionalisation and implementation of the DDM.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) is responsible for the country’s planning system, policies and legislation.

"The DPME will provide strategic leadership and technical support in the localisation of national and sectoral plans within identified district and metropolitan One Plans and spaces," the regulations read.

Furthermore, a One Plan must be developed for each district and metropolitan municipality as a long-term intergovernmental implementation protocol.

This plan should outline key intergovernmental catalytic programmes and projects, and a strategic framework to guide government and private sector investment.

"A One Plan may not replace national and provincial development plans, sectoral plans or any legally prescribed development and strategic plan; or a departmental or entity annual performance plan in operation at any of the three spheres of government but need to be aligned with each other," the draft reads.

How will it work?

It is envisaged that each provincial government; metropolitan, district and local municipal council will recommend the One Plan for approval in writing to the minister. If there are any objections to the One Plan, the reasons for objecting to the plan must be submitted in writing to the minister. The minister must submit the approved One Plan to Cabinet for adoption.

The lofty plan to fix South Africa's broken municipalities has cost taxpayers just over R100 million, with the programme earmarked to be in its "institutionalisation phase" until March 2025.

In 2019, the Cabinet approved the DDM approach and agreed that it should be piloted in three places – eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape and Waterberg District Municipality in Limpopo.

Under the DDM, all three spheres of government coordinate and integrate development plans and budgets, and mobilise government and civil society's capacity and resources, including business, labour and the community in pursuit of inclusive growth and job creation. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cogtathembi nkadimengpoliticsservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think is the most pressing crisis exposed by the Marshalltown fire tragedy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The country's ongoing housing crisis
6% - 223 votes
The state of JHB's inner city buildings
28% - 1026 votes
The plight of foreign nationals in SA
13% - 467 votes
SA govt's disregard for human life
53% - 1963 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?

2h ago

LISTEN | From Russia with no love lost: Could the Lady R report further strain SA-US relations?
LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future

31 Aug

LISTEN | ON THE RECORD: Mafia state, unstable economy and South Africa's political future
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.06
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
24.06
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
20.57
-1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.31
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.1%
Platinum
954.79
-0.4%
Palladium
1,225.01
+0.2%
Gold
1,938.32
-0.1%
Silver
24.04
-0.6%
Brent Crude
88.55
+1.9%
Top 40
69,958
+1.3%
All Share
75,668
+1.2%
Resource 10
57,847
+1.1%
Industrial 25
104,976
+1.5%
Financial 15
17,121
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

01 Sep

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo