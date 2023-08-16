Parliament concedes to DA, Treasury to provide answers on financial implications of new education bill

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education will call National Treasury to detail the financial implications of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill.

This follows pressure from the DA and ACDP who staged a walk out from a meeting where the legislation was deliberated on.

The Department of Basic Education would need R16 billion to implement all provisions of the legislation.

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education conceded to the demands of the DA and ACDP to have National Treasury detail the financial implications of controversial education legislation.



On Wednesday, committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba agreed to allow Treasury and parliamentary legal services to make submissions to the committee over the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill.

"As and when they arrive, even if we are in the middle of the process, let's allow them space to present. I will communicate their response," she said.

The two major sticking points were that Treasury was not consulted on the financial implications of the bill and the constitutionality thereof.

DA MP Baxolile Nodada, who walked out of the committee's meeting on Tuesday, said the bill in its current form would disempower communities and schools from making decisions on their admission and language policies.

"We will not allow the ANC to push their agenda through Parliament and further wreck the education of millions of learners," he added.

ACDP MP Marie Sukers said the controversial bill was rejected in several provinces.

"Discrepancies in figures make it look likely that the majority of South Africans who commented rejected the bill," she added.

On Tuesday, the committee heard the Department of Basic Education would need R16 billion to implement the bill.

The department said much of the financial injection was needed to fund the expansion of Grade R at more than 7 800 schools.

Most of the money, around R12 billion, would be needed for infrastructure development - such as classrooms - and an estimated R4 billion to fund staffing requirements.

The bill proposes to amend the SA Schools Act of 1996 and the Employment of Educators Act of 1998 to align them with developments in the education landscape.

Part of its provisions includes:

Making Grade R the new compulsory school starting entry point.

Making it a criminal offence for parents not to enroll their children in a school.

Holding school governing bodies accountable for financial interests.

Allowing schools to sell alcohol outside of school hours.

Giving government department heads power over language policies and curriculums.

Prohibiting teachers from conducting business with the state.

The bill also provides the minister with additional regulatory powers and enhances the decision-making and oversight powers of heads of departments and of members of executive councils.



