Public Protector: Out with the old, in with the new on 11 September

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's likely removal before the end of her term and the appointment of her probable successor Kholeka Gcaleka, will take place on the same day – 11 September.

The National Assembly will be meeting at the Cape Town City Hall.

The voting procedure will be a roll call vote, where each member must indicate their vote, and is the same procedure that was used for the Phala Phala impeachment vote in December.

On 11 September, it will likely be a case of out with the old, in with the new as far as Public Protectors are concerned.

The National Assembly Programme Committee on Thursday morning confirmed a proposal by the Chief Whips Forum that the Section 194 Committee's report recommending suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's removal – as well as the ad hoc committee's report recommending acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka's appointment as Public Protector – would be considered by the National Assembly on this date.

Furthermore, it will be at a fully physical sitting in the Cape Town City Hall, and the voting will take place by a roll call vote.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said at Thursday morning's programming meeting that City Hall was only available on 11 September, which is a Monday and a constituency day, but the chief whips agreed to call their members for a sitting on this day, bar one party.

"If we don't [meet] in September, it might take us up to November. It is something we don't want to prolong," said Majodina.

READ | Gcaleka set to be appointed Public Protector, as IFP backs ANC

IFP chief whip Narend Singh said they should prepare themselves for a late night.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said: "We are certainly of the view, considering the special majorities that are needed, that it is of absolute importance that it is a physical sitting and a roll call vote."

She said Parliament must not be found wanting in that regard.

The roll call voting procedure requires each MP to indicate their vote in person. It was the same procedure used in December when the National Assembly voted against impeaching President Cyril Ramaphosa over Phala Phala.

Like that vote, both votes require special majorities. A two-thirds majority is required to remove the Public Protector, while a vote of 60% in favour is required to appoint a new Public Protector.

It is expected that both these majorities will be achieved.

Jan Gerber/News24

The ANC, DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus and African Christian Democratic Party indicated their support for Mkhwebane's removal, and their votes should comfortably reach the two-thirds majority threshold. This, of course, depends on the benches being filled and MPs toeing the party line.

The selection of Gcaleka will be closer. The DA, EFF and FF Plus have indicated that they would not support her nomination, and, had it not been for the IFP indicating its support, it could have been tough going for the ANC to garner the required 240 votes.

READ | Mkhwebane says she remains entitled to 'hard-earned benefits', even if removed today

Shortly after the meeting, Mkhwebane tweeted an entry of the parliamentary programme, which indicates that the two matters will be heard on 11 September, with the words – in red, bold letters – "THREE LINE WHIP" and "267 votes required" underneath the item about her removal, as well as "240 votes required" underneath the item for the appointment of her successor.

She did not indicate where she obtained this entry.

Black Monday in the the history of SA, kazi iyozala nkomoni pic.twitter.com/2558So5Q2c — Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) August 31, 2023

Parliament's programme, as flighted in the programming committee, does not include the reference to a three-line whip and the votes required.

A three-line whip is a strict instruction from a party's whippery that all members must attend a vote and that they must vote according to the party line.

Ever-litigious, Mkhwebane indicated on Wednesday that she intends to take the Section 194 Committee's report on review.

Her term of office expires on 14 October. According to Mkhwebane, she would still be entitled to the gratuity for Public Protectors vacating office, which in her case could be around R10 million, even if she is removed before 14 October.



