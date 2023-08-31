6m ago

Share

Public Protector: Out with the old, in with the new on 11 September

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The National Assembly will on 11 September, vote on whether to appoint advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the Public Protector.
The National Assembly will on 11 September, vote on whether to appoint advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the Public Protector.
Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images
  • Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's likely removal before the end of her term and the appointment of her probable successor Kholeka Gcaleka, will take place on the same day – 11 September.
  • The National Assembly will be meeting at the Cape Town City Hall.
  • The voting procedure will be a roll call vote, where each member must indicate their vote, and is the same procedure that was used for the Phala Phala impeachment vote in December.

On 11 September, it will likely be a case of out with the old, in with the new as far as Public Protectors are concerned.

The National Assembly Programme Committee on Thursday morning confirmed a proposal by the Chief Whips Forum that the Section 194 Committee's report recommending suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's removal – as well as the ad hoc committee's report recommending acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka's appointment as Public Protector – would be considered by the National Assembly on this date.

Furthermore, it will be at a fully physical sitting in the Cape Town City Hall, and the voting will take place by a roll call vote.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said at Thursday morning's programming meeting that City Hall was only available on 11 September, which is a Monday and a constituency day, but the chief whips agreed to call their members for a sitting on this day, bar one party.

"If we don't [meet] in September, it might take us up to November. It is something we don't want to prolong," said Majodina.

READ | Gcaleka set to be appointed Public Protector, as IFP backs ANC

IFP chief whip Narend Singh said they should prepare themselves for a late night.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said: "We are certainly of the view, considering the special majorities that are needed, that it is of absolute importance that it is a physical sitting and a roll call vote."

She said Parliament must not be found wanting in that regard.

The roll call voting procedure requires each MP to indicate their vote in person. It was the same procedure used in December when the National Assembly voted against impeaching President Cyril Ramaphosa over Phala Phala.

Like that vote, both votes require special majorities. A two-thirds majority is required to remove the Public Protector, while a vote of 60% in favour is required to appoint a new Public Protector.

It is expected that both these majorities will be achieved.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane during Thursda
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will have her fate voted on on 11 September.
Jan Gerber/News24

The ANC, DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus and African Christian Democratic Party indicated their support for Mkhwebane's removal, and their votes should comfortably reach the two-thirds majority threshold. This, of course, depends on the benches being filled and MPs toeing the party line.

The selection of Gcaleka will be closer. The DA, EFF and FF Plus have indicated that they would not support her nomination, and, had it not been for the IFP indicating its support, it could have been tough going for the ANC to garner the required 240 votes.

READ | Mkhwebane says she remains entitled to 'hard-earned benefits', even if removed today

Shortly after the meeting, Mkhwebane tweeted an entry of the parliamentary programme, which indicates that the two matters will be heard on 11 September, with the words – in red, bold letters – "THREE LINE WHIP" and "267 votes required" underneath the item about her removal, as well as "240 votes required" underneath the item for the appointment of her successor.

She did not indicate where she obtained this entry.

Parliament's programme, as flighted in the programming committee, does not include the reference to a three-line whip and the votes required.

A three-line whip is a strict instruction from a party's whippery that all members must attend a vote and that they must vote according to the party line.

Ever-litigious, Mkhwebane indicated on Wednesday that she intends to take the Section 194 Committee's report on review.

Her term of office expires on 14 October. According to Mkhwebane, she would still be entitled to the gratuity for Public Protectors vacating office, which in her case could be around R10 million, even if she is removed before 14 October.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
public protectorbusisiwe mkhwebanekholeka gcalekaparliament
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
51% - 4294 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
49% - 4091 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?

4h ago

LISTEN | Joburg fire: Death toll climbs to more than 70, and counting. What happens next?
LISTEN LIVE | Mafia state: Can SA crack organised crime and convict state capture skelms?

6h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Mafia state: Can SA crack organised crime and convict state capture skelms?
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

28 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.79
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.82
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.38
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
975.37
+0.1%
Palladium
1,228.61
-0.1%
Gold
1,942.21
-0.0%
Silver
24.58
-0.1%
Brent Crude
85.86
+0.4%
Top 40
69,311
-0.3%
All Share
74,957
-0.4%
Resource 10
57,549
+0.0%
Industrial 25
103,376
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,041
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo