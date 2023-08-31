ANC, DA declare combined R43m in donations to IEC

The latest political funding declarations saw the ANC and DA declare the highest amounts as mandated by the Political Funding Act.

The ANC received a donation of R20 million, while the DA declared close to R23 million in donations between April and June 2023.

Mmusi Maimane's Build One South Africa made a first-time declaration of R2 million from online gambling businessman Martin Moshal, a regular ActionSA donor.

The DA and ANC received a combined R43 million in political funding donations declared to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) between April and June 2023.

The ANC declared a R20 million donation, and the DA R22 901 161.09.

The funds revealed by the IEC for the first quarter were some of the highest since the Political Funding Act came into effect in 2020.

Other political parties that made declarations was ActionSA, which received R12 164 160.

Mmusi Maimane's Build One South Africa (BOSA) made a first-time declaration of R2 million.

This donation was sponsored by online gambling businessman Martin Moshal, who previously contributed to ActionSA.

Other late declarations from BOSA were from Hlumelo Biko, who was listed as its former chief executive, who donated R100 000.

Billionaire Robert Hersov donated R100 000 to BOSA, and an entity called RTH Investments donated R100 000.

The most significant chunk of the DA's donations was from Fynbos Ekwiteit, linked to Capitec founder Michiel le Roux.

The businessman has made significant donations to the DA in the past, with similar contributions above R10 million previously reported by the IEC.

Other donations to the DA were from an unknown entity called Main Street 1564 at R5 million and from a Mr G Ryan at R2 million.

The DA also declared R221 161.09 from its regular German-based donor, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

According to the IEC, this donation was in-kind and helped fund the DA's political training workshops.

The ANC's donations came from its well-known donors, its investment arm Chancellor House at R5 million and Batho Batho Trust at R15 million.

News24 previously reported Batho Batho had links to petroleum giant Shell and once made similar donations to the ANC as Shell was lobbying for seismic explorations on the Wild Coast.

ActionSA declared R7.2 million from Victoria Freudenheim, a granddaughter of deceased businessman Harry Oppenheimer, who made similar donations to the party and DA.

The party's leader, Herman Mashaba, also made donations to the party totalling R2 million, while a company named Solomon David Group donated R4 million.

A company called Style Eyes of California, a regular donor to ActionSA, donated R700 000.

The amount of donations declared by the four parties totalled just over R58 million.