ANC deploys Mabuyakhulu in IFP strongholds, and intervenes once more in the running of eThekwini

Soyiso Maliti
ANC veteran, Mike Mabuyakhulu, has been deployed to IFP strongholds in district municipalities in KwaZulu -Natal.
Jabulani Langa/Gallo Images, Daily Sun
  • The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has given newly-appointed provincial elections head Mike Mabuyakhulu the specific responsibility of heading programmes in IFP strongholds.
  • The party acknowledges it needs a helping hand from veteran campaigners.
  • The ANC is also intervening in the eThekwini council to ensure that council meetings are shortened. The meetings have become known to be 12-hour affairs.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has revealed that party veteran, Mike Mabuyakhulu, has been deployed to IFP strongholds in district municipalities in the province. 

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, recently announced that the party had appointed Mabuyakhulu as head of elections in KwaZulu-Natal.

This sparked speculations of tensions between the national office bearers and the provincial structure. 

However, at a press briefing on Monday, ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo dispelled any speculation that the provincial executive committee (PEC) felt undermined by the appointment of Mabuyakhulu to head elections. 

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, in May, acquitted Mabuyakhulu, a former ANC provincial deputy chairperson, and his 15 co-accused in a R28 million corruption case. 

Mtolo's briefing came against the backdrop of yet another visit by Luthuli House office bearers, who have vowed to visit the province regularly to strengthen the provincial structure's campaign ahead of the elections.

Mtolo acknowledged the provincial structure's limitations, saying it would be "irresponsible" of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) not to regularly visit to campaign in the province ahead of 2024 elections.

The NEC, led by Mbalula, touched down in Durban last week, where they met the provincial structure to discuss elections strategies and to address "issues of misgovernance", which they view as a threat to next year's elections.

On the provincial executive committee's election experience, Mtolo said: 

I'm the provincial secretary. I was elected by conference, but do I have the same experience as Zweli Mkhize? No. I know that. Mkhize ran the elections in 1994.

"When you're elected, you're complimented. It's a good thing. That's why even ourselves [we have placed] greater focus in eThekwini," Mtolo added. 

"Why? Because eThekwini is the biggest region in the country, and our focus is greater in eThekwini.

"But you want national to leave KwaZulu-Natal as if nothing happens? That would be irresponsible from leadership. They must come to KwaZulu-Natal until you start writing [positively] about it."

Mtolo said national officials would keep returning "until they're satisfied".

He added that if NEC members stayed in Luthuli House and relied on the PEC for everything then they would be "irresponsible". 

He said Mabuyakhulu would be deployed in the Zululand District Municipality, King Cetshwayo District Municipality, Mkhanyakude District Municipality, iNkosi Bhambatha uMzinyathi District Municipality among other regions.

The ANC has lost several wards to the IFP in recent by-elections. 

Mtolo said Mabuyakhulu had an "advantage" because, unlike ministers who were deployed to assist the provincial office bearers, he had time to assist the PEC because he was not a government deployee.

Meanwhile, Mtolo criticised eThekwini councillors for running council meetings for up to 12 hours. 

He said the ANC would intervene to ensure that council meetings were shorter.

Speaking to News24 on the sidelines, ANC spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the provincial ANC would "directly organise and supervise" its caucus in eThekwini. 

Mndebele said:

We want to put in mechanisms and systems that would ensure that the council focuses on its work and that, most importantly, they separate between the role of politicians and administrators. This is because [the delays] are matters that relate to administration and matters in which politicians should only be playing a supervisory role and nothing else.

This intervention comes after the national government decided in May that the eThekwini Municipality needed a Section 154 support intervention. 

