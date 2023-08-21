38m ago

Share

ANCWL disbands KZN structure amid allegations of vote irregularities

accreditation
Soyiso Maliti
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The ANC Women's League in KZN was recently disbanded, two weeks after its conference elected Nonhlanhla Khoza as chairperson.
The ANC Women's League in KZN was recently disbanded, two weeks after its conference elected Nonhlanhla Khoza as chairperson.
Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • The KZN ANC Women's League was disbanded by the national structure, two weeks after an elective conference.
  • The provincial structure said it had not yet received the official communication.
  • There are allegations of irregularities and that the conference was "chaotic". 

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) disbanded its recently-elected KwaZulu-Natal structure amid a dispute from a rival camp. 

The provincial structure said it was yet to receive any communication about its supposed disbandment. 

In the elective conference held a fortnight ago in Durban, Nonhlanhla Khoza emerged victorious over Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi for the position of chairperson.

Sources close to Sithole-Moloi previously complained of "chaotic" scenes - which, they said, were prompted by the provincial ANC's attempts to parachute into positions contestants from the Harry Gwala District Municipality.

Khoza hails from this district. 

READ | ANC Women's League says technology needed to end 'ill-discipline' of delayed conferences

Sithole-Moloi's camp even mulled taking the matter to court, citing alleged irregularities in the counting of ballots. 

The chairperson of the ANC in KZN, Siboniso Duma, recently paraded Khoza and her camp during a breakfast session with the media.

The elective conference became a focal point in the eThekwini metro council, where the ANC was probed by opposition councillors on whether the ANCWL had left the bill for the conference at the metro's door, to be picked up by the taxpayer.

Over the weekend, the national structure of the ANCWL convened a special meeting - and it was decided to disband the provincial structure. 

The deputy secretary-general of the ANCWL, Dina Pule, on Monday confirmed the disbandment of the provincial women's structure.

In a statement, she said: 

The special NEC, in addition to other decisions, resolved on nullifying the sixth provincial conference of KwaZulu-Natal. The office bearers will in the coming week meet with the affected comrades, as well as the ANCWL regional task teams and officials of the ANC in the province of KwaZulu-Natal to take them in confidence about the decision of the meeting.

The spokesperson for the ANCWL in KZN, Sibongile Khathi, told News24 they were aware of a letter, which was authored by the secretary-general of the national ANCWL, Nokuthula Nqala. It had done the rounds on social media at the weekend. 

However, the provincial structure had not yet received the letter.

Kathi said they had appealed the decision - and, as such, they "remain" an elected provincial structure.   

ALSO READ | Women should 'be a part of the value chain of procurement' - ANCWL

She said the narrative that the conference was "chaotic" was false, despite pictures showing women sleeping on a hotel lobby's floor. 

"As a structure, there is nothing that has come before us that speaks of disbandment or the conference being nullified, or whatever they call it. Procedurally, if you have appealed a decision, you remain in office until such time that the appeal is heard. As things stand, we believe we're still a legitimate structure." 

Khoza's office referred queries to the national ANCWL, and her spokesperson, Mhlaba Memela, had network issues. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancwlnonhlanhla khozabongiwe sithole-moloidurbankwazulu-natalpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
39% - 3896 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 1019 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
25% - 2464 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
18% - 1751 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 849 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.00
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
24.20
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.69
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
904.06
-0.1%
Palladium
1,240.39
-0.5%
Gold
1,889.47
0.0%
Silver
22.75
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.80
+0.8%
Top 40
68,285
+1.0%
All Share
73,760
+0.9%
Resource 10
54,993
+0.5%
Industrial 25
103,713
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,829
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

6h ago

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

6h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo