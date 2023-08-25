Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem calls it quits after party leadership challenges

Congress of the People spokesperson Dennis Bloem has resigned.

This comes after a tumultuous few months in the party.

Cope has been beset with leadership challenges.

In a short text message to Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota on Wednesday, Bloem said he resigned with immediate effect.

"I wish the party well with its future endeavours," he said.

He declined to comment but told News24 he would host a press conference on Saturday to detail his plans.

With the expulsion of Cope deputy president Willie Madisha and elections secretary Mzwandile Hleko finalised last month, Bloem was certain to be next in line to exit the party.



Madisha, Hleko and Bloem were members of the faction that was pushing Lekota to vacate his position.



Madisha and Hleko's memberships were terminated on 25 June, and it is understood that Bloem was also informed of the party's intention to fire him.

However, Madisha disputed that he had been fired from the party.

In March, Cope Gauteng chairperson Tom Mofokeng and Gauteng deputy secretary Johnny Mokome accused Madisha and Bloem of protecting embattled former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela after his submission of an allegedly fake insolvency clearance certificate.

Also, in July, the SABC reported that Cope had been deregistered as a political party.



It was later revealed that the party was registered as a company and had been deregistered as a company.

At the time, Bloem said they were shocked to hear that Cope was a company all the time.



