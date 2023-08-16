DA willing to renounce ANC coalition talks if moonshot pact gets majority in 2024

The pointed factor for the coalition convention backed by the DA, ActionSA, IFP and Freedom Front Plus will be a brawl about whether a final declaration is signed barring political parties from a working relationship with the EFF and the ANC.

DA leader John Steenhuisen told News24 on Tuesday that his party was not against denouncing a working relationship with the ANC if a majority in the 2024 general elections is cobbled together by seven political parties who will attend the multiparty convention.

The meeting will take place in Kempton Park on Wednesday and Thursday.