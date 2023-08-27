1h ago

EFF to take SARB's Phala Phala report on review, recall 210 officials over birthday bash bus fiasco

Jan Gerber
Julius Malema addressing supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on the 10th Anniversary at FNB Stadium on 29 July 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
  • EFF leader Julius Malema said the EFF would take the SA Reserve Bank's report on Phala Phala on judicial review.
  • The party will also recall 210 of its public representatives from their positions after their failure to procure buses for the EFF's birthday bash last month.
  • In a media briefing after the party's central command team met on Friday and Saturday, Malema said the EFF was aiming for an outright victory in next year's elections.

The EFF will take the SA Reserve Bank's (SARB) report exonerating President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala matter on judicial review, the party's leader said. 

Julius Malema announced this on Sunday while addressing the media on the outcomes of its central command team's (CCT) meeting on Friday and Saturday. 

"The CCT engaged in these critical matters taking into cognisance the fact that in South Africa, state institutions are being abused in protection of one individual, a compromised head of state who is also a money launderer.

"We reject with contempt, the South African Reserve Bank's cover-up of the Phala Phala crimes and unlawful smuggling and usage of foreign currencies.

"We will take the South African Reserve Bank report on Phala Phala dollars to court for a judicial review because there is evidently an attempt to cover up the crimes committed in Phala Phala and state institutions are being abused in protection of the outgoing president of South Africa."

This follows the SARB's release of a vague statement on Monday, in which it announced Ramaphosa's Ntaba Nyoni Estate, which owns the Phala Phala game farm, was not "legally entitled" to the US$580 000 it received from Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa for 20 buffalo and because the transaction was not "perfected" there was no legal obligation on Ramaphosa or Ntaba Nyoni to have declared the foreign currency under exchange control regulations.

Furthermore, the report on the SARB's investigation will remain secret.

"Due to legislative requirements and constraints which apply to the SARB, the report by the SARB into this matter is a private internal report and will not be made available to the public," read the statement.

Malema said SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago destroyed "his good legacy for the protection of one man".

Turning to internal EFF matters, Malema announced that 210 EFF public representatives would be recalled, and those holding leadership positions in the party would be expected to relinquish them due to a failure to procure buses for the EFF's birthday celebrations last month.

"The CCT takes serious exception on public representatives who, having had more than five months to organise transport for their constituencies, failed to do so.

"In the EFF, all our leaders, all of us inclusive of public representatives, are expected to be all-rounders with maximal and unquestioned capacity to organise, mobilise, educate, agitate, and also fundraise for all activities of the organisation.

"Without these qualities, public representatives and leaders under the EFF cannot be trusted with the lives of our people and the responsibility to be at the forefront against the ruthless white monopoly establishment."

He said this move was in line with the EFF's constitution, and they decided to this rather than subject the members to disciplinary processes, which could result in their expulsion.

"If they are loyal to the cause for economic freedom in our lifetime, the EFF members who are recalled from deployments and removed from elected structures will remain as members of the organisation but will not be eligible for deployments back to structures they were recalled from."

Initially, more than 400 public representatives were called out for their failure to organise buses.

Malema said they were allowed to present their case to the party.

In one case, an MP presented a quote for buses, trying to dupe the party into believing it was an invoice.

"I have no time for deadwoods!" said Malema.

The party is also gearing up for next year's elections.

It will launch its manifesto in February and follow it with an "aggressive and intense campaign", based on person-to-person campaigning to speak to people directly "because we are convinced of the superiority of our ideas".

"We must all dedicate all weekends, starting on Friday, strictly to engagements with our people, and no internal meetings should sit when we have an obligation to interact with our communities," decreed Malema.

The EFF's aim is outright victory.

"And that is why we are not bordered by right-wing coalitions and attempts of the ruling party to determine the contents of their exit from power. We are and remain the future of South Africa," he said.

"We chose to be on our own," added Malema, who formed the EFF after he was expelled from the ANC.

"We are not the kingmakers. We are the king!"

He said the party noted the outcome of the Zimbabwean elections but remained unconvinced they were free and fair.

Malema added the EFF also welcomed the expansion of BRICS "into a bloc of progressive and forward-looking countries of the world, which must end the imperialist domination of the world by the West", after the inclusion of Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina.

He said Cuba, Venezuela, Palestine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo should also be included.


