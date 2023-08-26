1h ago

Share

Elections 2024: No Wind(e)s of change in DA's Western Cape premier candidate

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, shortly after the DA announced that he will be the party's candidate to retain his position in next year's elections.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, shortly after the DA announced that he will be the party's candidate to retain his position in next year's elections.
Jan Gerber
  • Alan Winde will again be the DA's candidate for Western Cape premier.
  • Winde and party leader John Steenhuisen help the Western Cape up as an example of why people should vote for the DA.
  • Steenhuisen urged the Western Cape voters to "make sure we give Alan Winde and the DA a bigger majority".

“If it ain't broke, don’t fix it.”

With these words, DA leader John Steenhuisen announced that incumbent Alan Winde will be the party’s candidate for Western Cape premier in next year’s elections. Winde has been premier for more than four years after the DA's landslide victory in the 2019 elections.

Both men regard the Western Cape, which they have governed since 2009, as a key battleground to increase their vote share. The aim is not only to get more votes in the province – traditionally a source of much of its overall support – but to also hold it up as an example of what the party believes it can replicate in other provinces and the national sphere.

Steenhuisen and Winde said that the Western Cape’s unemployment and murder rates had dropped.

They attributed the decreasing murder rate to the provincial government's partnership with the City of Cape Town in the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) programme.

According to Steenhuisen, the province's people gave them a majority.

"That is the difference," he said.

Winde, too, stressed the importance of maintaining the party’s outright majority in the Western Cape.

"This province has shown South Africa that we can have hope in our beautiful land,” he said.

READ | Western Cape records drop in murder, attempted murder cases - quarterly crime stats

Steenhuisen, however, warned that victory was anything but certain.

He said some opposition parties were working to reduce the DA’s majority in the Western Cape rather than campaigning against the ANC.

Referring to the Patriotic Alliance, he said: "‘n Ander party is kop in een mus met the ANC. Hy dra ‘n highlighter-groen hempie, maar onder is die ANC! (Another party is in cahoots with the ANC. They wear a highlighter green shirt, but underneath is the ANC!)

"Don’t trust them; they are not to be trusted.

"Beware these small parties, people of the Western Cape," Steenhuisen said. "Make sure we give Alan Winde and the DA a bigger majority."

Alan Winde, John Steenhuisen
DA leader John Steenhuisen congratulates Alan Winde, shortly after he announced that Winde would be the party's premier candidate in the Western Cape.
News24 Jan Gerber

Recently, the DA formed the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa with the IFP, ActionSA, FF Plus, Isanco, UIM, and Spectrum National Party. The aim is to establish a coalition government following next year’s elections.

This "moonshot pact" would most likely need the support of another party to push it beyond 50% to form a national government, and ActionSA has mooted the PA joining the pact.

READ | They 'walk out' and 'flip-flop': John Steenhuisen still wary of PA joining multiparty pact

Speaking to News24 after the announcement, Steenhuisen said the PA does not meet the values and principles of the charter.

"It is very clear that you have to have a commitment to the rule of law and the Constitution. You’ve got to be anti-corruption. You've got to govern cleanly and accountably. You've got to ensure that you are non-racial, and you can’t be in a relationship with the ANC and the EFF,” Steenhuisen said.

He referred to PA leader Gayton MacKenzie indicating that he would support ANC/EFF-backed Johannesburg mayor, Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda, in an upcoming motion of no confidence and the PA's recent actions in Nelson Mandela Bay, saying these actions showed that they are aligned with the ANC and EFF.

Steenhuisen said the charter was based on trust. While he trusted the partners in this pact, he couldn't "say the same about the PA".

John Steenhuisen, Geordin Hill-Lewis and JP Smith
John Steenhuisen, Geordin Hill-Lewis and JP Smith shorly before Steenhuisen announced that Alan Winde would be the DA's candidate for the premier of the Western Cape in next year's elections.
News24 Jan Gerber

The DA is early out of the blocks in announcing its candidate for premier.

A date for next year's elections has not been set, but it will be between May and August and quite likely the latter part of that period due to the IEC having to prepare for the independent candidates participating for the first time.

Ahead of the 2019 elections, the DA postponed the announcement of its candidate in September 2018. It later emerged that the then-party leader, Mmusi Maimane, considered being the candidate himself after the selection process was concluded. Winde, Bonginkosi Madikizela and David Maynier were understood to be the favourites.

In the end, Maimane reconsidered, and Winde was announced Western Cape premier candidate a few days later.

Steenhuisen said they want people to know that Winde would continue in office.

People love Alan here in the Western Cape. He’s very well respected, and I think a lot of people wanted the certainty that if they vote DA, they will get a continuation of Alan's great work.


In the 2019 campaign, the devolution of police and rail services formed a key tenet of Winde’s manifesto. While this faced staunch opposition from the ANC national government during his first term, it remains on the agenda for a second term.

"I would have already liked to have policing powers devolved to us, and I would have really liked Prasa and trains devolved to us. That fight will continue," Winde told News24 shortly after his candidature was announced.

"But I think what we have shown, whether we got it or not, the difference in our policing model; that if you use data and evidence, you can drop the murder rate in our high crime areas."

He said it showed that their policies, when implemented, worked. 

“And surely, that is what the electorate also takes note of," said Steenhuisen.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dajohn steenhuisenalan windewestern capeelections 2024political partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you behind the plan by BRICS Bank to decrease the reliance on the dollar for international trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, elevate local currencies
50% - 2175 votes
No, US dollar rules globally
50% - 2158 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?

24 Aug

LISTEN | Money medicine: Did Mediclinic doctor patients' bills?
LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts

24 Aug

LISTEN | 'He led from the front': Former colleagues remember 'gentle giant' Derek Watts
LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe

19 Aug

LISTEN | Under pressure: Lebogang Maile flies off the handle over Mashatile-linked probe
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.62
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.43
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.10
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
944.72
0.0%
Palladium
1,223.28
0.0%
Gold
1,914.84
0.0%
Silver
24.22
0.0%
Brent-ruolie
84.48
+1.3%
Top 40
68,162
-0.7%
All Share
73,836
-0.6%
Resource 10
55,667
-0.9%
Industrial 25
101,676
-0.8%
Financial 15
17,052
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo