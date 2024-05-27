27 May

Share

Elections 2024: Smooth start to the casting of special votes, says IEC

accreditation
Natasha Marrian
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
On Monday, about 201 794 people visited voting stations to cast special votes across the country. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
On Monday, about 201 794 people visited voting stations to cast special votes across the country. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
  • The IEC is pleased with voter turn up on Monday at 14:00.
  • A record number of special votes is expected to take place over the next two days, at over 1.6 million. 
  • Problems remain, but the IEC says it counts for just 0.1%, compared to the mostly successful votes cast so far.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) reported a smooth start to the casting of special votes on Monday, despite some glitches resulting in voting stations opening late in parts of the country. 

The first official day of voting inside the country was marred by isolated protests - in the Eastern Cape and parts of Gauteng - and there were reports of voting stations failing to open, but the IEC indicated that only 0.1% of those casting their votes experienced problems doing so. 

The IEC's deputy chief electoral commissioner, Masego Sheburi, said that, from 14:00 on Monday, around 201 794 people visited voting stations to cast special votes across the country.

A total of 1 668 076 people had applied for special votes. Of these, 624 593 citizens will be visited by 62 000 officials over the next two days.  

"Reports of difficulties were insignificant… about 0.1% reported challenges compared to those [stations] that opened and were run smoothly," he said.  

READ | Special votes day 1: Slow queues, a sense of obligation, and a lamp post Rickroll

He said a record number of voters had applied for special votes this time around, with more than 1.6 million voters applying for special votes this year compared to the 774 000 who applied in 2019. 

"The Electoral Commission is happy with the turnout and urges South Africans to continue to go out in their numbers to vote on 29 May 2024.

"Owing to the good preparations, the commission was able to open the majority of voting stations in the Eastern Cape, in the face of protests which had nothing to do with elections."

He told journalists that 107 of the 435 voting stations meant to open remained closed due to "external factors".

The IEC is pushing to ensure that all voting stations open on Tuesday. 

Some voting stations failed to open due to a lack of stationary - ballot papers and envelopes.

Special votes are cast using a two-envelope system. The voter places their ballots into an envelope in the ballot box, which is then inserted into a second envelope, with the name and identity number of the individual, before being placed in the ballot box. This ensures that all votes cast are accounted for when they are counted. Special votes are counted along with the bulk votes, which are cast on 29 May. 

Special votes continue on Tuesday, ahead of the election day for the rest of the country on Wednesday, with polls opening at 07:00. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
iecelections 2024
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you see the upcoming home leg of the Rugby Championship going for the Springboks against the All Blacks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
2-0 to the Springboks ... It's our time!
41% - 1473 votes
1-1 .. You can never count out the All Blacks.
51% - 1816 votes
2-0 to the All Blacks ... They will turn it on!
7% - 265 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?

21 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: From policies to funeral realities, how are y'all doing over there?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi

16 Aug

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Dee and Khutso's inside look at Married At First Sight Mzansi
PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means

07 Aug

PODCAST | Brand New Adults: Lasizwe and Chrizelda talk about what it takes to live within your means
PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines

01 Aug

PODCAST | Wine Life: Episode One - The Grey Area with Dan Colombo of Colombo Wines
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual...

19 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Can viewers learn something from Thami and Zithobile's sexual incompatibility?
PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA

15 Jul

PODCAST | RealiTea Recap: Nonku to Mel? Fan favour flips in Ultimate Girls Trip SA
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.83
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.39
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.71
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Platinum
928.31
-1.1%
Palladium
968.00
-1.3%
Gold
2,498.22
-0.9%
Silver
28.80
-2.1%
Brent Crude
79.94
+1.6%
Top 40
76,290
-0.6%
ALSI
83,750
-0.6%
RESI 10
56,092
-2.5%
INDI 25
114,315
+0.4%
FINI 15
20,933
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them

13 Aug

Starstruck Bayanda Walaza's journey from admiring idols to competing alongside them
WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral...

16 Jul

WATCH | From stride to stride: How a chance 'Hello, my friend!' sparked a viral running duo
Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub

30 Jun

Great Gatsby: Bar in Cape Town feeds 120 patrons with 63kg sub
From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage...

19 Jun

From high school to high seas: Two Western Cape pupils embark on research voyage aboard SA Agulhas II
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Brand Story
Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid

22 Aug

Money Heroes Episode 8: All you need to know about medical aid
Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic

20 Aug

Find out what you missed at the Brutal Fruit ‘Phones Down Glasses Up’ picnic
Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season...

20 Aug

Sponsored | KZN Philharmonic celebrates Women’s Month with Early Spring Season concerts
WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration

19 Aug

WATCH | National Arts Festival and Rhodes Uni reflect on decades of collaboration
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo