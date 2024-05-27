Elections 2024: Smooth start to the casting of special votes, says IEC

The IEC is pleased with voter turn up on Monday at 14:00.

A record number of special votes is expected to take place over the next two days, at over 1.6 million.

Problems remain, but the IEC says it counts for just 0.1%, compared to the mostly successful votes cast so far.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) reported a smooth start to the casting of special votes on Monday, despite some glitches resulting in voting stations opening late in parts of the country.



The first official day of voting inside the country was marred by isolated protests - in the Eastern Cape and parts of Gauteng - and there were reports of voting stations failing to open, but the IEC indicated that only 0.1% of those casting their votes experienced problems doing so.

The IEC's deputy chief electoral commissioner, Masego Sheburi, said that, from 14:00 on Monday, around 201 794 people visited voting stations to cast special votes across the country.

A total of 1 668 076 people had applied for special votes. Of these, 624 593 citizens will be visited by 62 000 officials over the next two days.

"Reports of difficulties were insignificant… about 0.1% reported challenges compared to those [stations] that opened and were run smoothly," he said.

READ | Special votes day 1: Slow queues, a sense of obligation, and a lamp post Rickroll

He said a record number of voters had applied for special votes this time around, with more than 1.6 million voters applying for special votes this year compared to the 774 000 who applied in 2019.

"The Electoral Commission is happy with the turnout and urges South Africans to continue to go out in their numbers to vote on 29 May 2024.

"Owing to the good preparations, the commission was able to open the majority of voting stations in the Eastern Cape, in the face of protests which had nothing to do with elections."

He told journalists that 107 of the 435 voting stations meant to open remained closed due to "external factors".

The IEC is pushing to ensure that all voting stations open on Tuesday.

Some voting stations failed to open due to a lack of stationary - ballot papers and envelopes.

Special votes are cast using a two-envelope system. The voter places their ballots into an envelope in the ballot box, which is then inserted into a second envelope, with the name and identity number of the individual, before being placed in the ballot box. This ensures that all votes cast are accounted for when they are counted. Special votes are counted along with the bulk votes, which are cast on 29 May.

Special votes continue on Tuesday, ahead of the election day for the rest of the country on Wednesday, with polls opening at 07:00.