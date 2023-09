The ANC will not appeal a Gauteng High Court judgment which found Mzwandile Masina was fraudulently elected as the regional chairperson of Ekurhuleni.

On Friday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said a legal opinion sought by the party found it would fail in convincing a court to issue a ruling in favour of the Ekurhuleni conference.

These reasons were said to have been explained to ANC members while the party's national working committee (NWC) visited Gauteng two weeks ago.