'I told Ace he was being abused': Fired Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza resurfaces as politician

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has launched a political party months after he was expelled from the ruling party.

Former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza has joined his party.

Ntlemeza, who is retired, said he had a constitutional right to join a political party despite previously serving as a police officer.

Former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza says it is his constitutional right to play a central role in Ace Magashule's newly formed party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT).



Ntlemeza appeared alongside Magashule on Wednesday at a Soweto restaurant in Vilakazi Street to announce the launch of the ACT.

Magashule said the party was meant to bring hope to citizens who had lost their trust in the government, especially the ANC.

The former ANC secretary-general and Ntlemeza have similar histories in that both men left their powerful positions under a cloud of controversy.

Ntlemeza previously headed the Hawks from 2014 to 2017, when he was forced into retirement after a High Court ruling found he had been appointed to head the crime-fighting agency unlawfully.

In his handling of the Hawks, he was accused of a reign of terror and had threatened and even suspended officials who went against his own political agenda.

When then-police minister Fikile Mbalula noted Ntlemeza's firing in 2017, he said the moment marked a turn in political influence and factionalism in the police.

The SA Police Service Act precludes police officers from being affiliated with political parties.

Ntlemeza said because he was retired, he was not forced to abide by the act's prescripts.

He insisted he had made a change in the Hawks while heading it, including making changes to the vehicles driven by the unit's investigators.

Referring to himself in the third person as "the general", Ntlemeza said it was time for a political alternative.

The retired police officer appeared irritated when he was consistently asked about his controversial past.

Ntlemeza said the DA was filled with former generals and police officers, so his decision to help lead a new party should not be raising any eyebrows.

"Then why is Ntlemeza so special? When I see injustice as the former head of the Hawks, I cannot just sit down; I must join as myself, so the country's people have peace," he added.

"I was heading the Hawks, and during my time, I did not receive any complaints about Ace Magashule, and then I went to pension, and when I checked and read and saw Ace Magashule going to court, Jacob Zuma going to court and jail, I said no man.

Ntlemeza said:

As a retired general, I cannot keep quiet when I see the injustice happening during the daylight. I called Ace and asked him why you don't open your own party. I told Ace Magashule that you are being abused.

Magashule added his party would be populated by people focused on service delivery initiatives, "groundworkers".

"Our political party will exist as the custodian of its people. This political party exists to challenge all injustices, which is why we are the people's party. We are community leaders and activists," the former Free State premier said.

While Ntlemeza and Magashule addressed the media in Soweto, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula populated Twitter, reminding the public he played a central role in Ntlemeza's firing.

Magashule chose the event venue where the launch took place as an honour to his struggle history and Winnie Mandela.

The launch appeared unorganised in some parts, with staffers seen scouring the venue to find hats and T-shirts for Magashule and other members to wear.

The ACT leader complained the hat gave him severe headaches.

Magashule said the party would be self-funded when asked about funding, with the lowest amount being R20 and the highest at R100 for the employed.



