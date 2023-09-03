Judge us on what we delivered since 1994 - Ramaphosa tells ANC supporters at election campaign launch

President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC rally had to contend with a collapsing stage roof and people walking out in large numbers as the governing party kicked off its election campaign with a review of its 2019 promises.

The ANC held a rally at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday, which the party said was meant to give feedback to supporters on promises the party made in 2019.

The rally was marred by delays, with Ramaphosa arriving in the afternoon to a crowd that did not match the enthusiasm seen at previous ANC rallies.