Make the circle bigger: 51% election poll target forces moonshot pact to widen alliance

The Patriotic Alliance (PA), largely sidelined from coalition talks for the moonshot pact, may have an avenue to join the seven-party grouping after the coalition convention agreed to broaden the alliance.

Election projections from the political parties presented at the convention cornered the fundamental dilemma that the coalition talks, named the Multiparty Charter for South Africa, would fail to achieve a 51% majority in next year's elections.

The seven parties, including the DA, IFP, ActionSA, FF Plus, Isanco, UIM, and Spectrum National Party, concluded Wednesday's first day of talks.