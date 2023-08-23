Mbalula wants US ambassador Brigety expelled over Russia weapons 'lie'

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has blasted US ambassador Reuben Brigety, saying the ANC does not understand why the diplomat is still stationed in the country after he lied that the South African government had supplied weapons to Russia.

Mbalula was speaking on Tuesday at bilateral talks held at Freedom Park in Tshwane on behalf of the ANC with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

"The US political strategy has identified Russia and China as the two world powers that need to be contained. This ANC resolution [a resolution at the party's 55th congress accused the US of provoking the war] made the US ambassador lie about our country and that we gave weapons to Russia. How can we give weapons to Russia? It is Russia that must give us weapons.