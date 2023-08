While opposition political parties have bickered over how to remove the ANC from power, they share a strong belief that the country is not worthy of investment because of poor governance and corruption.

This was the view of ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga and Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi, who took part in a panel discussion at News24's On The Record summit on Thursday at the Kyalami Convention Centre.