ON THE RECORD | Opposition expects a changing of the guard, but the ANC says, 'trust us'

While there seems to be a general expectation that change is in the air come next year's elections, driven by the governing party's failures, there is one dissident: the ANC.

The ANC's second deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga and Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi, took part in a panel discussion at News24's On The Record summit on Thursday at the Kyalami Convention Centre, facilitated by News24's assistant editor for politics and opinion Qaanitah Hunter.

Zibi agreed with Hunter's proposition that next year's election would almost be as important as the 1994 elections.