2h ago

Share

PA willing to dump ANC for DA, ActionSA moonshot pact

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gayton McKenzie says the Patriotic Alliance is willing to join the newly named Multiparty Charter for South Africa.
Gayton McKenzie says the Patriotic Alliance is willing to join the newly named Multiparty Charter for South Africa.
Gallo Images
  • Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says the party is willing to join the newly named Multiparty Charter for South Africa. 
  • McKenzie said the PA was even willing to relinquish its working relationship with the ANC to show its commitment to the moonshot pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 
  • However, the party has conditions.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) is willing to relinquish its working relationship with the ANC at a local government level to prove its commitment to the moonshot pact if it is allowed to join.

After hearing that the moonshot pact partners from seven parties were open to the idea of having others join, PA leader Gayton McKenzie told News24 on Thursday that the PA was willing to engage.

But it will only do so if its demands are met.

"To show commitment, we are willing to immediately end our relationship with ANC for those who still doubt the ANC, and we can form new coalitions," McKenzie said.

READ | Make the circle bigger: 51% election poll target forces moonshot pact to widen alliance

On the first day of the convention on Wednesday, which is officially known as the Multiparty Charter for South Africa, it was decided that broadening the coalition would be vital to attain a majority in the 2024 elections. 

The seven parties - the DA, ActionSA, IFP, FF-Plus, Isanco, UIM and Spectrum National Party - continued their talks on Thursday.

They came together to sign a declaration that will map out a path to electoral victory if ANC support declines at the polls. 

The PA was excluded from talks, causing much debate leading up to the convention. 

It is considered untrustworthy, especially by the DA, after it resigned from a coalition arrangement with the DA and other parties that governed in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni and decided to work with the ANC, allowing the party to regain power in key metros after the municipal elections. 

McKenzie told News24 that the PA could easily walk away from working with the ANC, but the moonshot pact partners would all have to make a commitment not to work with the ANC. 

"The PA will be open to joining the pact as soon as our demands are met. The ANC has ruled for three decades, and people still die of poverty; no bigger indictment exists. The fact that the ANC Youth League and the party's Veterans League have said that they don't want to work with PA makes this decision much less complicated. Our divorce shall be an uncontested one," the PA leader said. 

READ | DA willing to renounce ANC coalition talks if moonshot pact gets majority in 2024

To show that the PA was eager to abandon a working relationship with the ANC, alliances held in metros would also be abandoned, McKenzie said.

This would open up a tussle for power in the City of Johannesburg and possibly, in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape, where the PA was crucial to the ANC's return to power.

But Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi rebuffed the coalition pact's invitation again.

When DA leader John Steenhuisen announced the plan in April, Zibi had reservations. 

Songezo Zibi. Foto: Gallo Images
Songezo Zibi said his party, Rise Mzansi believed it was too early to discuss coalitions.
Gallo Images

He told News24 that even with the latest invitation, Rise Mzansi believed it was too early to discuss coalitions because his party had a national manifesto launch in September that would inform its policy position. 

Zibi said: 

There is enough time to discuss coalitions for next year. Rise Mzansi has a manifesto convention at the end of September that will result in a clear political declaration. It would be unprincipled to foreshadow such an important part of Rise Mzansi's political process by making commitments without a mandate and a programme that would inform future discussions with other political organisations.

This after News24 reported on Thursday that the seven parties were looking at extending another invitation to parties such as BOSA, Rise Mzansi and the ACDP.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daanceffactionsagayton mckenziesongezo zibijohannesburggautengpoliticscoalitionsconference
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How far do you think the Springboks will go at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Champions! Boks to go back-to-back
37% - 2382 votes
Runner-up! SA will make the final, but won't win again
10% - 627 votes
Semi-finals: I don't see the Boks going all the way
26% - 1657 votes
Quarter-finals: The draw is just too tough this time
19% - 1195 votes
Group stage exit: The Boks won't make the knockouts
9% - 568 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities

16 Aug

LISTEN | Don't sip this one out: News24 and Netwerk24 test water quality in SA's biggest cities
LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA

16 Aug

LISTEN | Between a rock and a slow place: Underwater rockfall disrupts internet in SA
LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison

14 Aug

LISTEN | Zuming in and out: Jacob Zuma, walks free after over an hour in prison
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

11 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.08
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.32
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.74
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.24
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
895.87
+1.1%
Palladium
1,218.54
+0.4%
Gold
1,893.13
+0.1%
Silver
22.68
+1.2%
Brent Crude
83.45
-1.7%
Top 40
68,879
-0.7%
All Share
74,375
-0.7%
Resource 10
55,844
-1.6%
Industrial 25
104,806
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,807
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

2h ago

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

2h ago

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo