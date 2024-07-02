02 Jul

Ramaphosa's bloated Cabinet goes against DA policy. So, what does the party say about that?

Jason Felix
The DA, which spoke out on a bloated Cabinet when it was an official opposition, is now part of a government that has the largest Cabinet yet in South Africa. (Nelius Rademan/Gallo Images)
While on the opposition benches in Parliament, the DA consistently barked at the ANC for appointing a bloated national Cabinet, resulting in billions of rand wasted on ministerial perks.

Now, with the establishment of a government of national unity (GNU), the DA is no longer the official opposition and occupies 12 seats in President Cyril Ramaphosa's 75-member national executive – the biggest ever in South Africa's democratic era.

The DA has consistently advocated for a much smaller and leaner national executive - but now that the party is part of the biggest ever Cabinet it has gone silent.

