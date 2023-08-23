Take yourselves out of poverty, Gwede Mantashe tells South Africans after meeting Brazil leader

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe says society should rely less on the government to take them out of poverty.

Mantashe said citizens should abandon their overreliance on thinking the government alone was responsible for solving the poverty faced by thousands of people in the country.

"One of the things that we must change in South Africa is to change the passive nature of our society. Where society thinks that it must be taken out of poverty instead of working with government in taking itself out of poverty.