Thabo Mbeki believes 'Kill the boer' should not be sung in post-apartheid South Africa

Former president Thabo Mbeki believes the controversial song, "Kill the boer", has no political relevance in post-apartheid South Africa, and he has questioned EFF leader Julius Malema's continued singing of it.

Mbeki was baffled when he heard the EFF leader singing it last month.

Mbeki said: "The song was made popular by Peter Mokaba. It was there in the movement, but it was not a matter of great use, and you would hardly hear it. It was Peter who liked this thing. And knowing very well Peter that there was no ANC policy to kill boers or ... was anti-whites, you could understand why Peter would say then that Kill the boer, kill the farmer... When I saw Julius the other day saying this thing, I was asking myself why it is necessary because it has a historical context to it."